Connie Francis Earned an Impressive Net Worth Before She Passed Away at Age 87 The "Pretty Baby" singer had significant wealth and a stunning house before she died. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 17 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET

Singer and actor Connie Francis was one of the most prominent voices of the 1950s and 1960s. She captivated fans with her hit songs "Stupid Cupid" and "Pretty Little Baby." The latter hit found a new life on TikTok six decades after its release. If that's not iconic, we don't know what is! Unfortunately, Connie's fans are clinging to her music even more in the wake of her death at the age of 87. The artist's longtime friend, journalist Ron Roberts, confirmed the news in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night," he wrote in a Facebook post. "I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later." After learning about her death, many are curious about Connie's legacy, including the net worth she accumulated throughout her success. Here's what to know.



What was Connie Francis's net worth?

At the time of her death, Connie's net worth was estimated at $25 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her earnings mostly came from her illustrious music career. Connie's music career began in the early 1950s, after she landed her big break on the NBC television variety show Startime Kids. She also lent her voice to demonstration videos to make ends meet. After a few years of making a name for herself, she landed a record deal with MGM Records.

Connie recorded several lackluster songs for MGM until moving into creating songs for the studio's films, Rock, Rock, Rock! and Jamboree. Despite her soundtrack success, she was dropped from the label in 1957 after the release of her first chart success, "The Majesty of Love." After being dropped by the label, Connie almost pivoted to a career in medicine and was offered a four-year scholarship to NYU.

Her singing career ultimately won out when, in 1958, her recording of "Who's Sorry Now?" blew up after she performed the song on the television program "American Bandstand." The song went on to reach number one in the UK and number four in the US, launching Francis to international fame.

Connie's chart-topping success continued into the 1960s with songs like, "Breakin' in a Brand New Broken Heart," and "Where the Boys Are." She also recorded "Everybody's Somebody's Fool," the first single by a female artist to top the Billboard Hot 100. Connie went on to have another number-one hit in 1962 with "Don't Break the Heart That Loves You." Additionally, she expanded her creative career into acting, including her big break in the 1960s teen comedy, Where the Boys Are.

Connie wasn't known to have much assets when she died besides her stunning house in Parkland, Fla. According to Urban Splatter, the home included five bedrooms and four bathrooms with over 4,100 square feet of space and is worth $1.21 million, though it's unclear what the singer paid to live there.

Connie Francis Singer and Actor Net worth: $25 million Connie Francis was an American pop singer, actress, and top-charting female vocalist of the late 1950s and early 1960s with songs like "Pretty Little Baby" and "Where the Boys Are." She was estimated to have sold more than 200 million records worldwide.[ Birthdate: Dec. 12, 1937 Birthplace: Newark, N.J. Father: George Franconero Mother: Ida Franconero Marriages: 4 — Dick Kanelli ​(m. 1964; div. 1964); Izzy Marion (m. 1971; div. 1971); Joe Garzilli​​(m. 1973; div. 1980); Bob Parkinson​​(m. 1985; div. 1985). She was dating Tony Ferretti from 2003 until his death in 2022. Children: 1

What was Connie Francis's cause of death?

Connie's exact cause of death wasn't immediately disclosed when she died in July 2025. However, the singer shared with her Facebook community on July 2, 2025, that she was sent back to the hospital and was "undergoing tests" to find out what was causing the "extreme pain" in her hip. However, her fans were hopeful when she confirmed in another Facebook post that she was "feeling much better after a good night" and wished her fans a happy Independence Day.

