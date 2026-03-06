'Pawn Stars' Star Corey Harrison Is Looking for Help With Medical Bills The former star of 'Pawn Stars' is facing a mountain of medical debt. By Joseph Allen Published March 6 2026, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

You might think that being on a popular reality show would lead to enough money to allow you to pay your medical bills, but in the case of Pawn Stars star Corey Harrison, that doesn't seem to be the case. Corey has set up a GoFundMe page to help him pay for the medical bills he's incurred following a serious motorcycle accident.

Following the news that Corey was looking for help to defray the cost of medical bills, many wondered both what happened to him and why he was in a financial position to need assistance. Here's what we know.

Source: GoFundMe Corey Harrison's bruising on the side of his stomach.

Why does Corey Harrison need a GoFundMe?

Corey is looking to raise $18,000 to defray the cost of medical bills he incurred after a motorcycle accident he was involved in in Tulum, Mexico, in January. According to the page, he broke his ribs in 11 places, is dealing with a concussion, and also has some internal bleeding. The page was created by Corey's friend, Ann Chambers, and she explained that he was rushed to the hospital after the accident, and had to stay for 14 days. Ann also explained that Corey only left the hospital when he realized he wouldn't be able to afford it, and he did so against the advice of doctors.

“In a heartbreaking moment that shook all of us to our core, Corey looked at us and said, 'I'm just going to die out here. I don't have the money to keep paying these people,'" Ann continued, explaining that Corey's oxygen plummeted after he received that doctor visit. Corey ultimately returned to a more affordable hospital, where he stayed for 18 additional days and racked up $100,000 in medical debt.

I’ve done it again and crashed a bike before my dad’s wedding twice in my life. I’ve never messed up like this before. I broke 11 ribs or 11 things in my ribs. I feel like Forrest Gump. Sorry I missed your wedding, Pops. We’ll do an episode about it on the Corey Harrison show pic.twitter.com/bbrqzwVyuu — corey harrison (@corey_harrison) January 26, 2026 Source: X | @corey_harrison

Ann explained that Corey's bank account was empty, and he had also maxed out his credit cards. “Being on television and part of Pawn Stars fame doesn't come with a built-in safety net for emergencies like this — medical crises don't care about celebrity status,” she wrote. Ann also said that Corey is still not strong enough to return to the U.S. for further treatment. “This fundraiser is our lifeline to get him through this," she added.

In speaking with TMZ, Corey explained that he's no longer affiliated with Pawn Stars, but he still receives residual checks from reruns of episodes he appears in. His father, Rick, was also reached for comment and said, "Corey is a grown man and he will deal with his life as he sees fit." Corey was hospitalized just days before Rick's wedding, so he wasn't able to attend.