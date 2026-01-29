Motorcycle Crash Prevents Corey Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ Fame From Attending His Father’s Wedding "Sorry Pops. Looks like I'm missing your wedding." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 29 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @realcoreyharrison

When Pawn Stars debuted on History, it didn't take long for the series to be one of the network's most popular shows. While purported differences between Rick Harrison and his son Corey Harrison with the network have put the series on hiatus after 16 years, reruns of the show are still being played by the network and online.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the show aren't just left wondering what the fate of the series is, however. But they're also concerned about the health of one of its stars and left wondering what happened to him in the wake of a recent health scare.

Source: Instagram | @realcoreyharrison

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Corey Harrison?

The Pawn Stars personality shared that he sustained major injuries to his ribs after crashing his motorcycle. In his Instagram post about the scary incident, Corey wrote: "Pretty messed up but I'm good. Crash bars are awesome. Two nights in the hospital, 11 breaks in my rib cage," he told his fans.

Appended to his post were two pictures of himself in a hospital bed. Corey can be seen holding a thumbs-up to the camera in one of the photos, and both of his hands are covered in bandages. The first post in the image shows a closer image of his face, where superficial wounds to his forehead and face can be seen.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sorry Pops, looks like I'm missing your wedding," he added in the Instagram post's caption. Entertainment Weekly confirmed with Corey's representation that he indeed missed his father's matrimonial festivities as a result of the crash, but that Rick visited his son in the hospital.

Furthermore, Corey's rep said that he "will recover fully but will be on bed rest for 6 weeks while he heals." TMZ provided further insight into the TV personality's accident, writing that he was the sole victim in the crash and no other individuals were involved.

Article continues below advertisement

While his father got married during a beach wedding ceremony in Cancun, Corey was confined to his hospital bed. The reality TV star currently lives in Tulum and didn't make his father's Las Vegas nuptials where an Elvis impersonator was present.

Article continues below advertisement

Corey mentioned in his social media post about the accident that he would go into greater detail about it on his program The Corey Harrison Show. Additionally, TMZ also reported that this wasn't the first time Corey got into trouble while riding on a motorcyle.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2014, the celeb-centric outlet noted how Corey jumped from a motorcycle he was riding at 40 miles per hour. The vehicle's rear fender had snapped off which ended up "sending his bike into a tailspin at 40 mph." Corey opted to jump from the bike in order to avoid slamming into a wall or hitting incoming traffic.

His decision to do so may have ultimately saved his life. He ended up breaking his hand, which he confirmed hours later. At the time, Corey jumped on his motorcycle to grab a few supplies before a party. Instead of heading to the hospital than show up to his own birthday celebration, he went to greet his guests.

Article continues below advertisement

I’ve done it again and crashed a bike before my dad’s wedding twice in my life. I’ve never messed up like this before. I broke 11 ribs or 11 things in my ribs. I feel like Forrest Gump. Sorry I missed your wedding, Pops. We’ll do an episode about it on the Corey Harrison show pic.twitter.com/bbrqzwVyuu — corey harrison (@corey_harrison) January 26, 2026 Source: X | @corey_harrison