Wondering How to Get on ‘Pawn Stars Do America’? (EXCLUSIVE)

Pawn Stars Do America opens up the possibility of the show coming to a town near you as its stars traverse the U.S. in search of rare objects. In each city they visit, Rick Harrison and his team give people the opportunity to have their treasures appraised. If they're really lucky, Rick and the guys might buy the items right then and there.

If you're looking to cash in your own treasures (and maybe be on TV), read on! Rick spoke exclusively with Distractify and gave us the inside scoop!