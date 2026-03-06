Corey Harrison's Net Worth After He Left 'Pawn Stars' Is Actually Pretty Surprising Corey Harrison started a podcast after he left 'Pawn Stars.' By Chrissy Bobic Published March 6 2026, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Rumble

In 2024, Corey Harrison made the decision to step away from Pawn Stars after years as one of its main stars. Along with his dad, Rich Harrison, grandpa Richard "Old Man" Harrison, and childhood friend Austin "Chumlee" Russell, Corey was often seen making deals with customers. Now, years after he left reality TV, what is Corey Harrison's net worth?

Although Corey was part of the History Channel show since its inception in 2019, he made the choice to leave and pursue other opportunities. One of those includes starting a podcast, and another involves moving to Mexico, where he now lives. But when it comes to actually making money, how does he make a living after stepping back from reality TV?

Source: Mega

Corey Harrison's net worth is surprising after 'Pawn Stars.'

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Corey's net worth sits at $10,000. Because he was once a reality TV personality and a longtime star of Pawn Stars, fans might have assumed he raked in a lot more money during his time on television and even afterward, but if that figure is correct, his income might have dwindled considerably after he left Pawn Stars.

Corey Harrison Podcast Host, Former Reality TV Star Net worth: $10,000 Corey Harrison is one of the former stars of Pawn Stars. he also reportedly owns a small percentage of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop featured in the History Channel show. Birthdate: April 27, 1983 Birthplace: Las Vegas, Nev. Parents: Kim Harrison and Rick Harrison Marriages: Charlene Harrison (m. 2009; div. 2015)​ and Korina 'Kiki' Harrison (m. 2017; div. 2018)

In March 2026, Corey was in a motorcycle accident in Mexico and suffered multiple injuries, which required at least three surgeries. At the time, he told TMZ that he had spent more than $100,000 on medical bills, and he had just $400 in his bank account. A GoFundMe confirmed that Corey exhausted all of his financial options and even turned to friends for help at the time.

After Corey left Pawn Stars, he started a podcast called The Corey Harrison Show, so he has definitely kept busy after the cameras stopped rolling. During Season 6 of Pawn Stars, Corey negotiated with Rick to give him a 5 percent stake in the business, so if he also makes money from that, his net worth might be more than is estimated, but those hospital bills could have also severely cut into his earnings and savings.

Does Corey Harrison still make money from 'Pawn Stars'?

When Corey spoke with TMZ following his motorcycle accident, he admitted that he does still receive residual checks from his time on Pawn Stars. However, it might not be enough to actually contribute significantly to his income at this time. In 2025, he spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about his feelings regarding the show and how he felt about his portrayal, more than 10 years after it all began.

