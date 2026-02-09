Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Heartbreaking Message at Daughter's Funeral A memorial service for Codi was held on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. By Niko Mann Updated Feb. 9 2026, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The daughter of Snoop Dogg, Cori Broadus, suffered a devastating loss when her 10-month-old daughter, Codi, died. The baby was born three months premature and died after a long stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, per ABC7 News. Cori shared Codi with her fiancé, Wayne Deuce. Cori announced her daughter's tragic passing in her Instagram Stories on Jan. 31, 2026, per People. She also included a picture of herself holding Codi.

Article continues below advertisement

"The princess arrived at 6 months," she wrote. "I've cried and cried, I've compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn't able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what, God always shows me that He got me!" Wayne also shared several pictures of Codi in his Instagram Stories with the text, "I been the saddest since u left me, Codi Dreaux. But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you. My baby."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Cori Broadus shares heartbreaking message at daughter's funeral.

On Feb. 8, Cori shared footage of Codi's memorial service on Instagram with the caption, "Part of me went with you, my girl for life." A picture of Cori grieving at Codi's gravesite was shared along with several pictures of the family. The post also featured a book titled Codi Dreaux Takes a Trip to Heaven, which was made to honor her daughter. Footage of Cori speaking at the service was also shared, and what she said was heartbreaking.

"I am devastated knowing I didn’t get enough time to teach you all of the things I wanted to teach you," said Cori at the service. "I wanted to show you how to be kind in a hard world, how to be brave when life feels unfair, how to love yourself fiercely. I wanted you. I wanted to watch you take your first steps, celebrate your first birthday, walk you to your first day of school. I wanted to hear about your first crush, and secretly hope you wouldn’t change them every week."

Article continues below advertisement

"I wanted to be there for your wins, your heartbreaks, your questions, and every moment in between," Cori continued. " I don’t understand why this happened. I’m trusting God, but that doesn’t mean it makes sense to me. Some days, I wonder if this world was just too cruel for someone as pure as you. Other days, I wonder how I’m supposed to live in a world without you in my arms. Codi, I find comfort knowing you have your angel wings now, knowing you are home, safe, confident, and unforgettable."

Article continues below advertisement

According to Motherly, Cori gave birth prematurely after developing HELLP syndrome, a form of preeclampsia marked by dangerously high blood pressure, which is considered life-threatening for the mother and child. Cori just thought she had gas before she learned of her condition, and she warned other expectant mothers to listen to their bodies.