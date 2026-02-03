Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Cori Broadus, Shares a Devastating Update on Her Baby Girl The rapper's youngest daughter announced her daughter's birth in February 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 3 2026, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@princessbroadus

Throughout his highly successful career, rapper Snoop Dogg has taken his family along for the ride. The branding genius, who has four children: sons Corde, Cordell, and Julian, and daughter Cori, has shared his life with his family over the years through a short-lived reality show and other ventures.

In February 2026, Snoop and his family announced a devastating update regarding his daughter, Cori's 10-month-old granddaughter. Here's what happened.

What happened to Snoop Dogg's granddaughter?

On Jan, 31, Cori took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news about her baby girl, Codi Dreaux. In an Instagram Story, she announced that her daughter passed away 20 days after she was able to bring her home from a 10-month stay in the NICU.

"Monday, I lost the love of my life," Cori wrote next to a photo of Codi. "My Codi."

Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori, shared the heartbreaking news of her newborn daughter's passing, just days after bringing her home following months in intensive care 🕊💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/g6GwkwvmZ6 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 31, 2026

Cori's fiancé, Wayne Deuce, also wrote a statement on his Instagram Story where he reflected on how devastating the loss had also been for him. "I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux," he wrote. "But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you." Codi's death came less than three weeks after Cori and Wayne announced they were taking their daughter home after an extensive time in the NICU.

"She’s home," Cori wrote in January 2026. "Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all."

What was Snoop Dogg's granddaughter, Codi's cause of death?

Cori didn't share what exactly caused her daughter's death in her Instagram tribute to her. However, she had been open about Codi's health since giving birth to her in February 2025. Three months after Cori announced her pregnancy in December 2024, she gave birth prematurely at 25 weeks. According to USA Today, during her journey, she shared that she had been diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, which stands for Hemolysis Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets.

According to the Mayo Clinic, HELLP is a severe form of preeclampsia and can affect "several organ systems." "HELLP syndrome is life-threatening to the mother and baby, and it may cause lifelong health problems for the mother," the article added. Cori reflected on her baby's premature birth when she announced her birth via Instagram. In the post, she snapped a photo of Codi's foot and said she was staying focused on her faith despite feeling helpless over her daughter's condition.

"The princess arrived at 6 months," Cori wrote. "I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed." "But no matter what, God always shows me that He got me!" she added. "Baby girl came at 25 weeks today, and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far."

Following the news of Codi's death, Snoop's family has received many condolences from fans and his industry peers. Soon after Cori shared what happened to his granddaughter, the rapper posted a photo of himself with Cori, Cordell, and Cordae, with a heart and prayer emoji.