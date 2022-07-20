Distractify
What Does Courtney From 'Love Island USA' Do for a Living? Here's What We Know

Jul. 20 2022, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Twenty-four-year-old Courtney Boerner is looking to find love at the Love Island USA villa on Season 4 of the hit reality series. Will she find real romance and possibly win the $100,000 cash prize?

Courtney is definitely an open book when it comes to her likes and dislikes (don't date her if you have bad breath!), but what does she do for a living outside of Love Island USA? Here's what we know about Courtney's job.

(L-R) Zeta Morrison, Courtney Boerner, Andy Voyen, Deb Chubb
Source: Casey Durkin/Peacock
What is 'Love Island USA' contestant Courtney's job in real life?

According to a report from TV Insider, Courtney currently lives in Los Angeles and works as a stylist. Per Courtney's own Instagram, she's also worked as a ring girl at pro-wrestling matches.

It's pretty easy to say that Courtney is also a bonafide influencer in her own right. She currently has 127,000 followers on Instagram alone, and her follower count will likely increase exponentially now that she's on Love Island USA!

Courtney's hometown is Winter Park, Fla. She's been open about having 19 plastic surgeries and her two must-haves: jewelry and her vibrator!

She is bisexual. Some of her celebrity crushes include Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan, and Keanu Reeves.

Courtney already had a perfect meme-able moment on 'Love Island USA.'

Love Island USA fans are already cracking up over Courtney's meme-worthy reactions when Andy Voyen was talking about being a momma's boy. The pair are one of the first couples on Love Island USA Season 4, but will it last?

Courtney thought she was blessed to be coupled up with Andy and that he was sweet. She referred to him as a nugget in her in the moment interview. However, she admitted she really wanted more of a manly man.

The Love Island USA Season 4 contestant also reposted multiple jokes about her conversation with Andy on her Instagram stories, including one with the caption, "When a beta tells you he still lives with his mom."

Courtney also made a post with two pictures of her facial expressions from her conversation with Andy, and simply added the caption #loveislandusa. She knows what her followers want!

Courtney revealed in another interview on the official Love Island USA Instagram page that she was trying really hard not to blurt out things right when they came to her head. She was clearly practicing what she preached when Andy told her he lived with his mom.

You could tell Courtney was holding back when she looked at Andy, giggled and said, "Yeah. Of course." (She's iconic already!)

Will Courtney continue to give Andy a chance on Love Island USA Season 4? Episode 2 of Love Island USA Season 4 drops on July 20, 2022.

The show will drop one new episode a day until Sunday, July 24, take a one-day break, and then resume dropping new episodes on Tuesday, July 24, 2022. So you've got no excuse to miss out on what's looking to be a juicy season!

