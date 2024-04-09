Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu 'Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise' Star Courtney McTaggart's Love Life Is at the Center of the Drama Courtney claims she wasn’t one of “Armie’s chicks.” But she was dating another Cayman Island local legend at the time. By Jamie Lerner Apr. 9 2024, Published 7:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@caymanelise

The drama on Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise began long before the cameras started rolling. It all goes back to Elizabeth Chambers’ very public divorce from actor Armie Hammer. We learn in the Hulu series that Grand Cayman and the people who live there were actually major contributing factors to the divorce. In a teaser for the series, Courtney McTaggart alleges that Elizabeth accused her of being one of “Armie’s chicks.”

In an exclusive clip shared by People, Courtney mentions how the alleged accusation affects her friends, her family, and her boyfriend. This is just the first mention of Courtney’s relationship, which seems to be going strong. So who is Courtney dating, and was she really affiliated with Armie Hammer at all?

Who is Courtney McTaggart dating?

From what we can tell on Courtney’s Instagram, she’s been dating Stephan Cotterell (who just goes by Cotterell) since at least February 2020, when he was first included in one of her Instagram posts. The last post she tagged him in was celebrating 2024 New Year's Eve and she’s posted very little since, so our best bet is that Courtney and Cotterell are still going strong.

Like Courtney, Cotterell has family roots in the Cayman Islands. He also started following a passion for music at a young age. Now, he’s an entrepreneur after opening Keep Kreative, an all-in-one studio solution for photography, videography, and music recording. Just before opening his business, Cotterell spoke with the Cayman Compass about his career trajectory.

“We were freestyling, beatboxing, and knocking out rhythms on tables throughout middle school and high school,” he said of growing up in Florida. “I write songs to help people believe in themselves, and get into a motivated mindset. Even if it’s about a relationship that’s gone bad, I write about getting through it.”

In 2008, Cotterell joined ThE iZ with other Caymanian artists, and after the group disbanded, he started a solo endeavor. “I grew up fairly shy,” he said. “I like all aspects of the music business, but being behind the scenes and showing others how to do the work is more my thing. I love writing and producing.”

Now, it seems that Cotterell is leaning into his production side, which could be how he met Courtney. While we’re not sure how they met, she’s posted plenty of memories with him throughout the years as they travel together, take photos together, and just enjoy each other’s company. Of course, if they did break up, that would be in the spirit of the islands according to Secrets in Paradise.

‘Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise’ wraps Courtney up in the Armie Hammer drama.

In sneak previews, Courtney alleges that Elizabeth accused her of being one of the women Armie had an affair with. Courtney also reveals that after the accusation, she received a barrage of messages and comments from anonymous Instagram accounts harassing her for supposedly sleeping with Armie. Courtney, however, denies any involvement with Armie.

