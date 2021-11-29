The Season 1 Finale of 'Cowboy Bebop' Has a Few Surprises in Store for Fans [SPOILERS]

At the end of the remake, Spike has a lethal face-off with Vicious, his brother from another mother who swore to take bloodied revenge on Spike after learning about his affair with Vicious's partner, Julia (Elena Satine).

The ending of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop draws on the cathedral scene captured in Season 1, Episode 5 of the original. But the new version arrives at a radically different conclusion — one that puts Season 2 of Cowboy Bebop firmly on the horizon.