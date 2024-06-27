'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Attends COPA America With Former Castmates (EXCLUSIVE)

The 2024 COPA America is already underway as soccer fans around the Americas pick their favorite teams to root for. And of course, we couldn’t celebrate soccer without referencing our favorite soccer-themed television series, Ted Lasso. Many of the show's actors also played soccer before getting into acting, including Cristo Fernández, who played the effervescent Dani Rojas, known for his “Fútbol is life!” attitude.

Article continues below advertisement

Distractify spoke exclusively with the Apple TV Plus star about his collaboration with Mastercard heading into COPA America to make sure small business owners can get the night off to enjoy watching their favorite sport for a “priceless” experience. But who is Cristo cheering for?

Source: Mastercard

Article continues below advertisement

'Ted Lasso' star Cristo Fernández is celebrating COPA America with his former castmates.

Cristo and his former Ted Lasso teammates have banded together in a Whatsapp group chat to talk soccer, proving that Dani Rojas's "football is life" outlook is akin to reality. “It's part of our lives,” Cristo shared exclusively with Distractify.

“And that's where we keep in touch. Yesterday, we had Brazil playing against Costa Rica and we were at the stadium here in Los Angeles … We became a family in many, many experiences we've experienced together and we're a family now, more than friends.” Perhaps the only thing more heartwarming than Ted Lasso is the real-life cast itself, still banding together to root for their favorite teams on and off the pitch.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Cristo Fernández is cheering for Mexico to win COPA America, but he has a soft spot for Lionel Messi.

There’s no bigger soccer star in the world than Lionel Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami during the regular season while representing his home country of Argentina during international tournaments. However, Cristo is from Mexico, so of course he supports Mexico first. With one win under their belt, they’re on track to advance to the next stage after the group stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Even still, Cristo admitted that he “also supports other teams.” He rooted for Brazil on June 24, and “was very impressed with Costa Rica,” who held the score at 0-0 throughout what was expected to be a Brazil blowout. But of course, like any big soccer fan, Cristo is rooting for Messi.

Source: Mastercard

Article continues below advertisement

“I think you cannot not cheer for Messi, even if it even if it is Argentina. I don’t love Argentina when it comes to football, I want Mexico to win but Messi, I root for Messi too,” Cristo revealed. When Messi won the World Cup for Argentina, Cristo explained, “It’s like Messi won, but football won too.”

Cristo Fernández met one of his soccer heroes through his partnership with Mastercard for COPA America.

In partnership with Mastercard, Cristo and soccer star Hector Herrera are “subbing in” for Hispanic small-business owners so that they can take the night off to cheer on their favorite COPA America teams. Coming from his own love of soccer, it was important to Cristo to take on this partnership.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mastercard

“I always have in my mind that as new opportunities arrive, I always want to do things that matter to me,” he shared. "As a Mexican from Guadalajara, Jalisco, I love that this campaign talks directly to the Hispanic community. And it brought together two things that I love: football and food. So I was like, let’s do this!”

Article continues below advertisement

In taking on the opportunity, Cristo also had the chance to meet one of his soccer heroes, Hector Herrera, who now plays as a midfielder for the Houston Dynamo, but played as a captain with FC Porto at the height of his career from 2013–2019. He also played for Mexico, Cristo’s home country, in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 FIFA World Cups. He even won an Olympic gold medal in the 2012 football tournament.

Article continues below advertisement

“He’s not only an amazing football soccer player, he's an amazing person, a hard-working person,” Cristo said of his fellow COPA America Mastercard partner. But it’s really Cristo’s background that drove him to work on this campaign, not just the fun perks of meeting hometown heroes. “I used to be a professional soccer player and I brought all my skills and experiences into my everyday life in order to pursue my dreams,” Cristo shared.

“That's what brought me opportunities and I think in a way when I met Emanuell [Maldonado of Mariscos Playa Hermosa in Phoenix, AZ.], in his restaurant, it was a similar experience. He started very, very little with a with a shrimp truck. Throughout the years, he now developed his restaurant, which is delicious. I think it was that moment when he meets me and meets Hector — and when he when Emanuell’s eyes and the family's eyes go wide. That was literally priceless.”