Could Another Stroke of Bad Luck Curse 'Ted Lasso' in Season 2?

Season 2 of Ted Lasso starts off with a bang, almost literally. Dani Rojas, the enthusiastic “football is life!” ace comes down with a case of “the yips” after a penalty kick gone wrong. AFC Richmond is stuck in a season-long streak of ties with a chance to finally win, and Dani kicks the ball at the exact moment the team’s dog, Earl Greyhound, jumps in front of the goal.

In an ironic and morbid twist, the ball kills the pup. Dani tries to shower the feeling of death off him, fully clothed, to no avail. He wakes up in the middle of the night (and in the middle of two women) and cries out, “Football is death!”

He can no longer kick the ball properly in practice. Ted and his team of Diamond Dogs realize that Dani has an unfortunate case of “the yips.” But what exactly are the yips?