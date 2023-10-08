Home > Viral News > Trending Yee-Haw! Celebrate Croctober With Memes of the All-New Croc Cowboy Boot Social media users have been leaving impressive memes and comments on social media since the announcement of the all-new Croc Cowboy Boots. By Emma Saletta Oct. 8 2023, Published 5:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@albert2962/@bree.kish

The Gist: Crocs has released a new shoe that is ridiculous in the view of many.

We're delighted to see memes that offer folks' takes on the cowboy boot design.

You can get your own Croc Cowboy Boots on Oct. 23, 2023.

The Crocs company unveiled a new pair of shoes on Oct. 5, 2023, and they're not exactly like the slip-on footwear consumers know and love. Shoe fans soon have the option to buy a pair of Croc cowboy boots, which are black, snake-skinned footwear with — wait for it — actual spurs.

Crocs have been a popular shoe brand since its creation in 2002, and grew into a worldwide company with a variety of style choices, and celebrity partnerships with people such as Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber.

Social media is giving its opinions on the new shoe, with some more excited than others. However, the hype is continuing to grow with memes on Twitter, as other platforms join in on the fun. So, just what are these people saying about the all-new Croc Cowboy Boot? Find out below!

The Croc Cowboy Boot memes are the best part of the new shoe.

People on Twitter are either expressing their curiosity about these "boots," or questioning why the cowboy boot even exists. Crocs has been all over things with the promotion of their latest show, and even posted a photo describing every detail of the cowboy boot.

They also confirm the embroidery is "legit," and that the product comes with a gold star jibbitz charm. As of now, the shoes will only be available in black in men's and women's sizes. They cost $120.00, in case you are already sold and plan to buy.

One popular tweet from @katy_fit says, "Nothing says, 'I want to be a cowboy, but don't want to change out of my sweats,' like Croc Cowboy Boots." Twitter user @Michelle2982 wasn't afraid to share her take by tweeting, "I’m a country girl through and through but Croc cowboy boots? Absolutely not!"

TikTokers are having fun at Crocs' expense.

People on TikTok have had fun showing off the product, both unboxing and trying them on. However, commenters have shared some pretty clever things to think about before you purchase your own pair of shoes. One user commented, "It's the fact they left the holes and are now impractical as actual boots!" Crocs has decided to go the simple route with their own TikTok, and just showing off the shoe they hope everyone will embrace.