Has DaBaby's Net Worth Been Impacted by Controversy in 2021?

Cancel culture where? After months of being dragged online by fellow celebrities, social media users, and various organizations, it appears that DaBaby is officially out of the doghouse.

According to The Shade Room , DaBaby is currently experiencing a full-circle moment. After being ridiculed for his anti-gay comment at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021, it appears that the music festival is backing a 22-city tour that’ll feature the “SKAT” MC.

On Nov. 3, 2021, DaBaby shared the good news with fans via a tour poster that has dates from the end of November 2021 through February 2022. He captioned the photo, “The show you thought you'd never see again,” with a fire emoji.

Since the controversy, DaBaby has issued a few apologies to fans who were offended by his statements and has also made an effort to educate himself about the impact of HIV/AIDS in the LGBTQ community. And while social media users were divided on the topic of the rapper bouncing back from the controversy, he has seemingly moved on from the situation.

Pre-sale tickets officially go on sale Nov. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. And by the looks of it, DaBaby may be looking at a sold-out tour.

It’s great that DaBaby has been able to learn from his past mistakes, but it also speaks to the impact (or lack thereof) of cancel culture. While it’s true that some celebrities are forever cancelled, there are a few names that can recover from public scrutiny. And DaBaby is clearly a part of that privileged circle.