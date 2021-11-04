Has DaBaby's Net Worth Been Impacted by Controversy in 2021?By Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 4 2021, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
There’s a reason that DaBaby — born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — has a devoted fanbase. Aside from his unique flow and hustler spirit, he’s true to the rap game and determined to hone talent via his record label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. It’s clear that the Charlotte MC has come a long way from his 2019 debut album, “Baby on Baby,” and he’s continued to break barriers in the hip-hop game.
While DaBaby’s talent can’t be disputed, there's been a fair amount of drama in his personal and professional life. From his anti-gay comments at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021 to the baby mama drama between Meme and DaniLeigh, there are a lot of layers to the star. However, one thing fans love about him is that he has perfected the art of chasing the bag. So, what is DaBaby’s net worth? Here’s what we know.
DaBaby’s net worth is on a steady incline.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that DaBaby is currently sitting on a net worth of $6 million. This figure is a combination of his work as a rapper, songwriter, and record label owner. Over the years, DaBaby has secured three platinum albums and a plethora of awards from BET, Billboard, and iHeart Radio. So, it makes sense that DaBaby has secured a cushy net worth.
DaBaby
Rapper, Singer, Songwriter
Net worth: $6 million
DaBaby is revered as one of the biggest rap artists in the hip-hop game after all of his studio albums have gone platinum.
Birthdate: Dec. 22, 1991
Birthplace: Cleveland, Oh
Birth name: Jonathan Lyndale Kirk
Children: One step-son born in 2014, three daughters (born in 2017, 2020, and 2021)
Education: University of North Carolina at Greensboro
DaBaby will be going on a nation-wide tour presented by Rolling Loud.
Cancel culture where? After months of being dragged online by fellow celebrities, social media users, and various organizations, it appears that DaBaby is officially out of the doghouse.
According to The Shade Room, DaBaby is currently experiencing a full-circle moment. After being ridiculed for his anti-gay comment at Rolling Loud Miami in July 2021, it appears that the music festival is backing a 22-city tour that’ll feature the “SKAT” MC.
On Nov. 3, 2021, DaBaby shared the good news with fans via a tour poster that has dates from the end of November 2021 through February 2022. He captioned the photo, “The show you thought you'd never see again,” with a fire emoji.
Since the controversy, DaBaby has issued a few apologies to fans who were offended by his statements and has also made an effort to educate himself about the impact of HIV/AIDS in the LGBTQ community. And while social media users were divided on the topic of the rapper bouncing back from the controversy, he has seemingly moved on from the situation.
Pre-sale tickets officially go on sale Nov. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. And by the looks of it, DaBaby may be looking at a sold-out tour.
It’s great that DaBaby has been able to learn from his past mistakes, but it also speaks to the impact (or lack thereof) of cancel culture. While it’s true that some celebrities are forever cancelled, there are a few names that can recover from public scrutiny. And DaBaby is clearly a part of that privileged circle.