All About Reggaeton Singer Daddy Yankee's Lawsuit Against Manager Raphy Pina

Reggaeton Singer Daddy Yankee has filed a $3 million lawsuit against his manager, Raphy Pina. According to El Nuevo Día, the 127-page lawsuit was filed on Nov. 29, 2025, in Hato Rey, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The federal lawsuit also names the artist's ex-wife, Mireddys González Castellanos, lawyer Edwin Prado Galarza, and Andrés Coll Fernández. The case was filed under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO Act). The "Limbo" singer also filed a separate $250 million lawsuit against his ex-wife back in March, per The Los Angeles Times. So, why is Daddy Yankee suing Raphy?

Why did Daddy Yankee file a lawsuit against Raphy Pina?

Daddy Yankee — whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez — accused the defendants in the lawsuit of scheming millions of dollars in royalties from the reggaeton singer's recordings. The $3 million lawsuit was filed under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO Act), and it claims that Raphy was the leader of the scheme, which allegedly began in 2004 and lasted until February of 2025. The suit also claims Mireddys helped Ralphy obtain copyright and/or publishing rights.

"Using his self-proclaimed roles as manager, representative, and artistic label director, he exercised control over artists’ finances and used tactics of intimidation and emotional manipulation to force loyalty and silence dissent," reads the lawsuit. "He coordinated with others to falsify documents detailing the percentage of ownership of collaborators, filed fraudulent authorship documents, and diverted royalties through affiliated entities."

The lawsuit added that Raphy was deliberately fraudulent to make sure he was the "primary beneficiary" of the scheme. Also named in the lawsuit are Los Magnifikos, Inc., World Music Latino Corporation, Pina Records, Prendi Publishing Trust, Gasolina Publishing Co., Mafer Music Publishing, Inc., and John and Jane Doe.

"Specifically, the defendants went after songs authored by Daddy Yankee and other co-authors managed by the company Los Cangris, Inc.," the lawsuit reads. Raphy allegedly listed himself as either the author or co-author of at least 15 songs, and he is listed as the author or co-author of 36 songs from other artists.

"Any reduction of the plaintiff’s shares required the authorization of Ayala Rodríguez as the original author of the songs, which never occurred for any of the songs subject to this lawsuit," read the documents. Raphy was also accused of "routinely" brandishing firearms during meetings with the artist to "discourage dissent" and "reinforce his dominance." He was also accused of "humiliating or physically assaulting individuals" in the presence of third parties to make an example out of them.

Daddy Yankee claims his estranged wife withdrew $100M from his bank account “without authorization” as he files for divorce. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/M9o8T3sVip — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 19, 2024

Daddy Yankee also has a $250 million lawsuit against his ex-wife and her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos. He accused the sisters of stealing $100 million from the bank accounts of Los Cangris Inc. and El Cartel Records, the recording artist's businesses, an attempt to liquidate assets before a court order demanding the funds was enforced.