'Below Deck' Fans Wanna Know If Daisy and João Are Still Together The final episode of Season 4 aired on June 1, 2026. By Niko Mann Published June 5 2026, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Bravo Media, LLC

Fans of the Bravo reality TV show Below Deck Down Under want to know if Daisy Kelliher and João Franco are still together. Fans were delighted when Season 4 ended with the couple getting hot and heavy inside their cabin. The chief stew and Second Officer both spoke about their budding romance throughout the season as things progressed.

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"I’ve only known Daisy for a short time, but I feel very privileged to have her trust me with her emotions,” he said of Daisy to the show's producers. "Can I see something more than casual? The quick answer is yes. I wanna see where this goes.” Daisy also opened up about the duo's romance while speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live back in 2025 while the show was filming. “We have a great relationship,” she said. “I loved our season. And we worked well as a team.”

Source: Bravo Media, LLC

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Are Daisy and João still together on 'Below Deck Down Under'?

No, Daisy and João are no longer together following the end of season 4 of Below Deck Down Under, according to Bravo. Daisy said that despite how it looked, "nothing" happened between herself and João. “Nothing happened between us,” she reportedly wrote in an email about the cabin fever. “We’re fine. We don’t really stand anywhere."

"I’m not used to dating guys that are so nice to me,” she said to the show's producers. “And now that I’ve finished the season, it feels like I can invest more energy into him. ... I’m willing to see if the chemistry keeps building. But the next phase is going for dinner. Baby steps.” However, she told Andy that she and João were no longer together.

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‘Below Deck Down Under’ Star Daisy Kelliher Gives Blunt Update on João Franco Romance: After sparks flew during the "Below Deck Down Under" season 4 finale, Daisy Kelliher revealed exactly where she stands with João Franco today.



The post ‘Below Deck… https://t.co/qCO0RzLPXB pic.twitter.com/1JhIhOcHPZ — EntertainmentNow (@EntertnmentNow) June 2, 2026

João said on the After Show that he could see himself having a 'respectful thing" with Daisy. “I feel like it could have been, you know, a fling," he said. "And with her, it would be more of a respectful thing. ...There is an emotional component to cuddling Daisy. … it’s a comfort. When I look back now, I realize there was more of the chemistry than I thought there was.”

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Daisy also said on the After Show that it was hard for her to be vulnerable. “I do wear, like, a very big armor," she said. "I don’t like to show people vulnerability. I don’t like to show softness, even though I’m actually a very soft person...I think over the years I have built up this massive defense."