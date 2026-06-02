Where Is '90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort' Season 3 Filmed? Inside the English Castle A spokesperson for the location shared that they were "thrilled" to provide the setting for this season's couples. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 2 2026, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: TLC

With the 90 Day Fiancé franchise constantly expanding, the program's backdrops are getting more and more elaborate. 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort is no exception, as the public has all been saying the same thing about its latest season.

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As soon as Season 3 of the beloved spin-off finally dropped, fans couldn't help but notice the spectacular filming location. With the show's setting stealing the spotlight, viewers are wondering where the couples are.

Source: TLC

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'90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort' Season 3's filming location, revealed:

The gorgeous setting seen throughout the show is none other than the iconic Thornbury Castle Hotel in the English countryside. According to the establishment's official Instagram page, the castle was once owned by King Henry VIII and his wife Anne Boleyn, and has since been "renovated to its true heritage" of the 1500s.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram /@thornburycastle

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Thornbury Castle Hotel's website further explains that the establishment was built by the only person whose wealth was just as impressive as the King's — Edward Stafford. As kings do, Henry felt threatened by Edward's large display of opulence, so he found Edward guilty of treason and then took his castle for himself. As the website attests, "Thornbury Castle has weathered the tumult of British history over the centuries."

Per the Gazette, a spokesperson for Thornbury Castle Hotel shared that they were "thrilled" to provide the setting for this season's couples. The spokesperson continued to wonder, "Can our fairytale setting fix a broken relationship?"

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram /@thornburycastle

Who are the couples of '90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort's' Season 3?

Last seen on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have been through it all! The duo has been together throughout health issues, overinvolved parents, and the demise of a business venture. Understandably, all those issues have finally taken a toll on the relationship.

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Source: TLC

Three couples from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After have joined The Last Resort. Paola and Russ Mayfield's relationship issues are relatable to many, as they suffered career challenges largely brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. As for Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, they are no longer living together, but are legally married, as they decide whether or not to continue their love story.

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Meanwhile, Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone are trying to navigate parenting, relocating to a new home, and financial difficulties, without losing their relationship.

Source: TLC

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The original 90 Day Fiancé show will have some couples fighting to stay together as well. Arguably, the installment's most controversial couple, Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven's love story, seems to be a casualty of Sarper's budding career as a stand-up comic. Apparently, according to Warner Bros Discovery, he uses his relationship as punchlines in his bit — much to Shekinah's chagrin.