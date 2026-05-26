Ben's Tantrum in a Guest Cabin on 'Below Deck Down Under' Could Result in Getting Fired Ben's guest cabin standoff creates more drama for him. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 26 2026, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Below Deck Down Under chef Ben Robinson might be a newbie to the Bravo show in Season 4, but he's not afraid to ruffle some feathers. So, does Ben get fired on Below Deck Down Under for his behavior? In some ways, firing the head chef is different from firing a stew because the head chef is not exactly a dime a dozen.

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But Ben's behavior, from drama with Daisy Kelliher to his tantrum where he locks himself in a guest cabin, isn't exactly indicative of a long future on a superyacht as a trusted employee. After the episode aired where Ben locks himself in a guest cabin for what he says is a night's rest that he needs, Captain Jason Chambers opened up about his crew member.

Source: Bravo

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Does Ben get fired on 'Below Deck Down Under'?

So far, Ben is still the head chef and a pain in Captain Jason's side on Below Deck Down Under. His drama with Daisy doesn't get him kicked off the charter yacht, and, because his incident with the guest cabin happens later in the season, it makes sense for Captain Jason to likely keep Ben around to power through to the end.

But it's also a big no-no for Ben to not only insist on sleeping in a guest cabin out of spite, but to then refuse to leave the room after João Franco unlocks the door. Before that, Stew Jenna Woudberg tried to get Ben to leave the room because another charter is coming and will need it. But for Ben, sleeping in a guest cabin is what he needs.

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Still, it doesn't look like this tantrum got Ben fired from Below Deck Down Under. And he's a bit of a Below Deck OG. Ben was the chef in the first four seasons of the flagship series in the franchise. That doesn't make him untouchable, but it does prove that he isn't new to Bravo or the world of superyachting with a camera crew in tow.

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Captain Jason weighed in on Ben's drama on 'Below Deck Down Under.'

On the Below Deck Down Under After Show episode after Ben commandeers the guest cabin, Captain Jason shares his thoughts on Ben's antics. According to the other crew members, it seems like Ben often gets a free pass to do what he wants. And Ben defends his actions in the after show episode, saying that he just needed a break from the "craziness" of the rest of the crew.