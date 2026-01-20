Former MSU Hockey Player Dan Sturges Died Unexpectedly — What Was His Cause of Death? "Too young. RIP." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 20 2026, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Michigan State Athletics

The Michigan State University hockey family was faced with an unforeseen tragedy in mid-January 2026. Former MSU hockey player and director of hockey operations under head coach Adam Nightingale, Dan Sturges, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19, 2026. His family confirmed his death to the school, an athletic department spokesperson said, per ESPN, with many later speaking out about the sudden loss.

“Dan Sturges was a beloved member of the Michigan State hockey family, and our entire community is stunned at this devastating news,” Nightingale said, per the Michigan State Athletics website. Sturges was only 40 years old. Given how sudden his passing was, many in the community, including those familiar with his coaching career, were left wondering about the cause of death. Here’s what we know.

What was Dan Sturges's cause of death?

Dan Sturges’s death on Jan. 19, 2026, was sudden and unexpected, which could mean he was dealing with an undiagnosed health issue or one that came on quickly. Whatever the case, it was clear no one saw it coming. Michigan State University Vice President and Director of Athletics, J. Batt, said, “To lose him so suddenly is a shock to all.” Nightingale also shared that people were “stunned” by the news, further suggesting that Sturges wasn’t showing any signs that would have hinted at such a fate.

Despite all the attention his death has gotten, neither his family nor major outlets have reported an official cause of death. According to Michigan State Athletics, Sturges passed away on the morning of Jan. 19. He leaves behind his wife, Becky, and two sons.

Dan Sturges was a beloved member of the Michigan State hockey family, and our entire community is stunned at this devastating news. He was an adoring father and a devoted husband, and our hearts break for his wife Becky and their sons.



Nightingale remembered him as “an adoring father and a devoted husband,” adding, “As a player and later as a member of our staff, Dan loved being a Spartan and worked every day to make the program the best it possibly could be. His passion, dedication, and impact will leave a lasting legacy.”

Dan Sturges was a former MSU student, as were many members of his family.

For context, Sturges had been working with Michigan State hockey since 2019. He was also a student-athlete at the school from 2005 to 2009 and was named a member of the 2007 national championship team, according to Michigan State Athletics. He then went on to work at the University of Colorado, coaching ACHA programs, including the ACHA DII team from 2016 to 2019 and the ACHA DI program in 2019.

Between 2017 and 2019, he also served as an assistant coach at Valor Christian High School. That same year, he returned to Michigan State and, just before his passing, was serving as the Director of Hockey Operations on Nightingale’s staff.

