Dana Loesch Is Facing More Backlash, Leading Some to Wonder if She Has Children
One of the jobs of conservative iconoclasts like Dana Loesch is to cause controversy, and she's done a remarkably good job of that recently. In a recent interview, the former NRA spokeswoman seemed to be totally uninterested in the allegations that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker had once paid for an abortion, saying that all she really cared about was regaining control of the Senate.
Does Dana Loesch have any children?
After Dana made those comments, many wondered if Loesch herself was a mother. As it turns out, she's a mother of two and had her first child at just 23 years old. She has been married to music producer Chris Loesch since 2000, and the two also have another child. Both of her children were homeschooled, and the oldest would likely be around 21 now.
Little else is known about Lesoch's kids, although she has occasionally posted about them on Facebook. In one Facebook post from 2017, for example, she posted a photo of a giraffe holding a gun which one of her kids made to take to school. Dana claimed that because they live in Texas, no one batted an eye at the fact that the giraffe had a gun.
Dana Loesch called the woman Herschel Walker paid a 'skank.'
Throughout her time in politics, Loesch has never been afraid of using inflammatory and offensive language, and her most recent controversy definitely falls into that category. While discussing the Daily Beast story that suggests that Herschel Walker paid for an abortion in 2009, in spite of the fact that he claims to be firmly opposed to abortion in his Senate race, Loesch said some pretty harrowing things.
"I don't care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles," she said. "I want control of the Senate!"
"If the Daily Beast story is true, you're telling me Walker used his money to reportedly pay some skank for an abortion, and [Sen. Raphael Warnock] wants to use all of our moneys to pay a whole bunch of skanks for abortions. So, it doesn't change anything for me!"
In addition to allegations that he paid for an abortion, Walker has also been accused by one of his children of a pattern of familial abuse. "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," his son Christian wrote in one tweet about his father.
Loesch seems largely unbothered by these controversies, in large part because she's more focused on ensuring that Republicans regain control of the Senate. Walker is a pretty terrible candidate, but that matters much less to her than the power that comes with Mitch McConnell as the majority leader.
In a way, Loesch's comments are a microcosm of a broader philosophy inside the GOP. The ends always justify the means, regardless of how hypocritical or immoral those ends may be. Power is the goal, and nothing should stand in its way.