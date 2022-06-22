Tom Mann Lost His Fiancée, Dani Hampson, on What Was Supposed to Be Their Wedding Day
Tom Mann, the musician who first skyrocketed to fame with a string of appearances on Seasons 10 and 11 of The X Factor, a talent show created by Simon Cowell, has recently shared details about a devastating tragedy that struck on his wedding day.
As the composer and member of the now-disbanded Stereo Kicks explained in an Instagram post, his fiancée, Dani Hampson, lost her life on Saturday, June 18, 2022, which was supposed to be their wedding day. What was Dani's cause of death?
Tom Mann lost his fiancée, Dani Hampson, on what was supposed to be their wedding day. What happened?
Tom confirmed the news about Dani's tragic death on Instagram.
"I can’t believe I am writing these words, but my darling Dani, my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life, passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 18," Tom wrote. "What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak."
Dani's cause of death has not yet been released.
Dani worked as a PR exec at Knowles Communications. She was a talented dancer and actress who recently appeared in the video for Harry Styles's "Treat People With Kindness." Dani and Tom are believed to have started dating in 2015, per Daily Mail.
They got engaged in 2019, months after purchasing their first property in the U.K. They were planning on getting married in the second half of 2020 but postponed their big day because of the COVID-19 pandemic, per Us Weekly.
Dani and Tom announced their first pregnancy in the summer of 2021, welcoming a son, Bowie Andrew Mann, in October 2021. In his message to his late fiancée, Tom pledged to make Dani proud by raising Bowie well.
"I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud," Tom wrote.
Our thoughts are with Dani's family, friends, and fans at this time.