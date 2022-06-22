Tom Mann Lost His Fiancée, Dani Hampson, on What Was Supposed to Be Their Wedding Day

Tom Mann, the musician who first skyrocketed to fame with a string of appearances on Seasons 10 and 11 of The X Factor, a talent show created by Simon Cowell, has recently shared details about a devastating tragedy that struck on his wedding day.

As the composer and member of the now-disbanded Stereo Kicks explained in an Instagram post, his fiancée, Dani Hampson, lost her life on Saturday, June 18, 2022, which was supposed to be their wedding day. What was Dani's cause of death?