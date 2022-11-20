'NCIS:Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah Has a Birthmark in Her Right Eye

Back in 2011, Daniela spoke to Esquire about her eye condition, joking that it was caused by a childhood accident before opening up about the real cause.

"It's a birthmark called nevus of Ota. It covers the whole white of my eye and darkens it," she explained. "The square of the eye, the white part, is completely dark on my right eye, not just the iris. It's very common in Asian people but quite rare in Caucasians. It doesn't affect my vision or anything like that."