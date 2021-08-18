Danielle Gets Candid About Her Struggles as a Mom of 2 on 'MAFS: Couples' Cam' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Season 7 of Married at First Sight featured three couples who all chose to stay together on Decision Day. However, only Danielle and Bobby Dodd stayed together and in 2019, they had their first child, a daughter. In 2020, they welcomed their son. Now, they have a boy and girl who are only 22 months apart, and things are pretty chaotic.

In an exclusive clip ahead of the Aug. 18, 2021, episode of Couples' Cam, Danielle shares the struggles of raising two small children at home while Bobby works. As any parent knows, things drastically change when you have a kid. And going from one to two certainly takes its toll. It's an adjustment for anyone and Danielle is candid about what she's going through.

Danielle from 'MAFS' is having a hard time adjusting to life with two kids on 'Couples' Cam.'

In the clip, Danielle says she needs to vent about dealing with her anxiety about being a mom and keeping up with housework, which she can't seem to find the time to do. She explains that even though she can see everything in the house that needs to be done, she can't get it all done herself because she's also chasing around a baby and a toddler while Bobby is at work.

"I just don't understand how people find the time to get everything done in a day with all these little kids running around," Danielle says. "I'm having trouble finding a balance because I want to spend quality time with [my kids] because I know that they're not gonna be little forever." But, she admits, she also gets "major anxiety" and "major frustration" at seeing the house a mess in the morning when she wakes up.

Danielle, who was a software saleswoman when she went on Married at First Sight to find a husband, stays at home with her two kids, at least for the time being. And staying home with the kids, even if only temporarily, can take its toll on any parent. Now, Danielle is tasked with taking care of the kids and the house while also spending quality time with her family. It's a lot.