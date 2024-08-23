An 'RHONJ' Fan X Account Claims Danielle Cabral Beat up Her Estranged Brother's Wife

Since Danielle Cabral joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she's been candid about her strained relationship with her brother — or so we thought.

While Danielle claims she and her brother, Thomas "Tommy" DiPietro, no longer speak because of Instagram, her alleged fight with Tommy's wife didn't help.

A fan X account stated Danielle Cabral beat up her brother's wife,

On Aug. 22, 2024, Bravo fan account Bye Wig, Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) posted a report about Danielle on X (formerly Twitter). The account stated that a source told The Real Housewives of Orange County star and Two T's In a Pod co-host Tamra Judge shocking information regarding why Danielle and her brother no longer speak.

Apparently, the drama began after the Boujie Kidz CEO got into a physical altercation with Tommy's wife. "Someone told Tamra Judge that Danielle Cabral beat up her brother’s wife, and that’s why they don’t speak … allegedly," the X user wrote.

Someone told Tamra Judge that Danielle Cabral beat up her brother’s wife and that’s why they don’t speak… allegedly. #RHONJ Source: @TwoTsPod pic.twitter.com/cVZTYtj5T9 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) August 23, 2024

An 'RHONJ' fan says Danielle Cabral's brother, Tommy, is actually her stepbrother.

RHONJ viewers commented on claims that Danielle assaulted her brother's wife. One user called her a "liar" and another claimed that Tommy is Danielle's stepbrother and possible ex. They also said the altercation happened at her brother's wedding, though she said on RHONJ that she never attended the event.

"I heard this as well, allegedly at his wedding, [and] also, allegedly, she dated said brother," the user stated. "[They're not related] by blood, but [Tommy's] a stepbrother, her dad’s stepson. [They dated] for a couple of years. That’s why she won’t tell why they really do not speak. Allegedly."