When Is Rachel Fuda's Due Date? The Reality Star Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child

While it's been confirmed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey as we know it is over, the Season 14 cast is moving forward with their lives, whether it's on reality TV or not. Longtime stars like Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have stressed their desire to let go and wait for the Bravo higher-ups to decide. Others, like Rachel Fuda, are choosing to focus on the people who were in their lives before the cameras, like their families.

During RHONJ's "Off The Rails" special, which included the divided cast sitting down for two separate watch parties, Rachel announced some exciting news that had nothing to do with her and Teresa's never-ending beef. The 33-year-old wife and mom shared with the group that she's pregnant with her fourth child! "I'm pregnant!" Rachel yelled to her co-stars Danielle Cabral, Melissa, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Fessler at the end of the sitdown.

Unfortunately, we're unsure if we'll see Rachel's baby on the show. However, we can share what we know about the Bravolebrity's due date!

When is Rachel Fuda's due date?

As of this writing, Rachel's due date is unknown. The reality star barely gave her co-stars time to process the news after she shared her happy news after they watched the explosive RHONJ Season 14 finale. She's also kept her fans in the dark about the due date, opting to only post the photos from her pregnancy shoot with People. The shoot included Rachel and John with their children — son, Jaiden, and daughters Gianella and Giuliana.

"We're so excited," she told People in August 2024. "We're ready to be a party of six!"

Rachel's last-minute pregnancy announcement didn't come as much of a shock to her fans. Since she started appearing on the show in Season 13, she expressed wanting to have another baby through in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Rachel used IVF to conceive her daughters and felt like "the time is now" for her and John to have their fourth child.

"John and I always felt like our family wasn't complete," she said. "We actually have a table in my kitchen, and when we sit down for dinner, there's one empty chair. And we always kind of looked at each other like, 'Oh, it'd be nice to fill that seat.' So we always had the room for one more in our home and in our hearts, and we're both just so happy to be welcoming another baby into the family. It felt like it was time."

While Rachel isn't ready to share her due date, she will have plenty of time to spend with her upcoming bundle of joy. According to Page Six, RHONJ won't resume filming until 2025. When the show returns, rumors have swirled that only Rachel, Teresa Giudice, and Dolores Catania have been asked to return to the series.