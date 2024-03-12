Home > Viral News > Influencers > Danielle Cohn Danielle Cohn's Fiancé Is More Offline Than Her Exes Danielle and Brandon announced their engagement at the end of 2023, and they're sometime marrying this year. By Sara Belcher Mar. 12 2024, Updated 6:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@blowejr

It's been years since internet celebrity Danielle Cohn rose to fame, and throughout her time on the internet, just about everything she does has been scrutinized. For starters, her parents both got involved in some internet drama about her age, with her dad (who she allegedly isn't on speaking terms with) claiming she's two years younger than she says she is on the internet.

But despite all of the drama that's followed her, it seems Danielle is now happy — and engaged! She posted at the end of 2023 about her engagement, sharing photos of a proposal in Paris. So who is her fiancé?

Who is Danielle Cohn's fiancé?

Though Danielle and her partner, Brandon, have been posting each other for just under a year now, there's little information about him on the internet. It seems they started dating after her birthday in 2023, though he doesn't seem to have much of an internet following of his own. On Instagram, Brandon has 19,100 followers, though it seems many of those followers have carried over from his relationship with Danielle.

In his bio, he has two other accounts tagged, including the small clothing brand Serenity World Peace. The boutique brand has around 600 followers and only four posts, suggesting it's a small business that Brandon is working on, though his direct involvement isn't quite clear. Brandon's following is bigger on TikTok, with 43,500. Again, many of these followers seem to come from Danielle's page, as his following sees a spike after their engagement.

In April 2023 she posted her first TikTok about her partner, boasting about him taking her prom dress shopping (which isn't helping her claim that she was born in 2004). It's not clear how old he is, though Danielle's posts indicate that he's also young, putting him either in his late teens or early 20s.

At the end of January, Danielle posted a slideshow of her and her fiancé celebrating their engagement with their families. It seems that both sides support the couple, as the carousel read "POV: [you're] young fiancés and both your guys' family members/closest friends have been so supportive." Though the official date hasn't been announced yet, the pair plan to wed sometime in 2024, and Danielle has even picked out her dress already.

@daniellecohn Don’t worry this isn’t the dress I ended up picking but I loved this one so much🥹🥹 ♬ A Thousand Years - 🍄🦔🌿 Teo 🌿🦔🍄

Danielle has dated plenty of other influencers in the past.

Though it seems her new boo is not an influencer, this may be a good thing for Danielle, who has dated multiple other content creators in the past. Her time online has seen her get together with Mason Patterson, Ethan Flair, Mikey Tua, Cole Galotti, and a few other creators. She's also previously been connected to Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker.