Danileigh's Sister Is Breaking Her Silence About How DaBaby Treated DaniLeigh

Amidst the drama, DaBaby also claimed that DaniLeigh's family had disowned the daughter she had with him. Now, DaniLeigh's sister Breanna Leah and her mother Vicky Curiel are weighing in to contradict the rapper's version of events.

"I never wanted to get involved because that's not the type of person I am but you can never say we 'disowned' the baby. I've loved her since the day she found out she was pregnant," Breanna wrote.