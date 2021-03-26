YouTuber Danny Duncan Might Be Making Almost $10,000 a Day

In the world of YouTube, there are so many successful creators. Many of them hold millions and millions of subscribers — from teenage star Emma Chamberlain to family channel The Ace Family — and all of these accounts all put out their own style of content. A YouTuber who's also up in there in fame is 28-year-old Danny Duncan .

The internet star has over five million subscribers on YouTube and almost three million on Instagram. He's popularly known for his comedy and prank videos.

But what else is there to the social media personality? Keep on reading to learn more about who Danny is, what goes on in his life off-camera, and his net worth.