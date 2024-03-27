Home > News > Human Interest Daphne Abdela Served Six Years for Murdering Michael McMorrow — Who Are Her Parents? Despite raising a daughter convicted of a brutal murder, Daphne Abdela's adoptive father is worth a fortune. By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

One of the more interesting aspects of shows like Netflix’s Homicide: New York is the ability to continue exploring a case. After the 53-minute episode is over, you’ll likely find yourself Googling what any of these people are up to now.

Once you learn about the gruesome details of the Central Park murder of Michael McMorrow in the “Central Park Slaying” episode of the new Dick Wolf series, you’ll most likely want to find out where the parents of one of the Baby-Faced Butchers are up to now. Keep reading for details on Daphne Abdela's parents.



Where are Daphne Abdela’s parents?

Abdela is the more brutal of the two Baby-Faced Butchers. She was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in December 1998 for killing McMorrow. His body was found on May 23, 1997, in the Central Park Lake and he was stabbed 34 times.

Abdela’s biological parents died in a car accident shortly after she was born. She was adopted by Angelo and Catherine Abdela, a wealthy couple. Catherine was a French-born model. She passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 60 in 2002, while Daphne was still serving time. Angelo is alive and well. When Daphne was released from prison in 2004, the New York Post reported that she stayed with her father.



Angelo Abdela has been doing fine, at least financially, since Michael McMorrow's murder in 1997.

Angelo is a successful businessman. At the time of McMorrow's murder, he was the VP of Strategic & Capital Investments at CPC International/Bestfoods, a role he had for 30 years from 1968 to 1998. He was the Managing Director of Citigroup from 1998 to 2000. Since 2008, Angelo has been the Director & Treasurer of the New York Angels.

According to the team's site, “New York Angels is a group of diverse, active, engaged, and successful Angel investors that provide support — financial, mentoring, and network related — to early stage Founders and Startups, while also contributing to the understanding of Angel investing (early stage Venture) as an asset class and supporting the ongoing development of the early stage ecosystem.” Angelo has a LinkedIn and Facebook account, although he doesn't post on either platform regularly.

Daphne Abdela isn't as available online as her father.

With the uptick in interest in McMorrow's murder, Abdela is keeping a lower profile than her father. Currently, she isn't on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. If Abdela is online, she isn't using her real name on any of the platforms. The last time Abdela made the news was in 2009. In February 2009, the New York Post reported she filed a lawsuit claiming she suffered "serious personal injuries" from a car accident in Harlem.