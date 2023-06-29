Home > Gaming > Pokémon The Dark Flames Event in 'Pokémon GO' Features a Branching Questline The Dark Flames event in 'Pokémon GO' makes you choose between “Dark” and “Fire” questlines. Here’s what you’ll find for both options. By Jon Bitner Jun. 29 2023, Updated 5:43 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

The latest event in Pokémon GO is the Dark Flames Timed Research quest, which runs from now until July 2. Unlike most quests in Pokémon GO, this one features two unique paths — and depending on which you pick, your gameplay experience will be slightly different. Here’s a look at the Dark Flames event in Pokémon GO to help you decide between the “Dark” and “Fire” paths.

Dark Flames event guide for 'Pokémon GO'.

All players will need to complete the first stage of the Dark Flames Timed Research in Pokémon GO. Once you finish these tasks, you can pick which of the branching paths you’d like to follow. Here’s a look at Dark Flames Stage 1 tasks, along with their rewards: Explore 2km – 10 Poké Balls

Catch two Fire-type or Dark-type Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls

Complete all tasks to earn three Rare Candy, five Razz Berries, and 1,000 Stardust.

Once you’ve wrapped up Stage One, you’ll then need to decide if you want to head down the “Dark” or “Fire” path. The tasks for both are very similar, although choosing the “Dark” path will attract Dark-type Pokémon to your incense, while the “Fire” path will attract Fire-type Pokémon. You’ll also need to complete a different Collection Challenge. Here’s a look at the remaining stages for the "Dark" path of the Dark Flames Timed Research:

Stage 2 (Dark) Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon — 10 Poké Balls

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon — 10 Pinap Berries

Take 25 snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokémon — Carvanha encounter

Complete all tasks to earn 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 1,500 Stardust Stage 3 (Dark) Purify one Dark-type Shadow Pokémon — 10 Great Balls

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon — Sneasel encounter

Evolve three Dark-type Pokémon — Scraggy encounter

Complete all tasks to earn 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, and 2,000 Stardust

Darkness and flames surround you—the Dark Flames event has begun! https://t.co/ZtpoqMG9Wh pic.twitter.com/lT0wc8IuX3 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 29, 2023

Stage 4 (Dark) Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon — Three Silver Pinap Berries

Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon — 10 Ultra Balls

Battle in three raids — Houndoom encounter

Complete all tasks to earn 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, and 2,500 Stardust Collection Challenge (Dark) Catch a Poochyena

Catch a Carvanha

Catch a Houndour

Catch a Stunky

Catch a Litwick

Evolve Poochyena into Mightyena

Evolve Carvanha into Sharpedo

Evolve Torracat into Incineroar

Complete all tasks to earn 100 Houndoom Mega Energy, and 5,000 XP

If you choose the "Fire" path, here’s what you’ll need to do instead: Stage 2 (Fire) Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon — 10 Poké Balls

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon — 10 Pinap Berries

Take 25 snapshots of wild Fire-type Pokémon — Slugma encounter

Complete all tasks to earn 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 1,500 Stardust Stage 3 (Fire) Purify one Fire-type Shadow Pokémon — 10 Great Balls

Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon — Alolan Marowak encounter

Evolve three Fire-type Pokémon — Darumaka encounter

Complete all tasks to earn 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, and 2,000 Stardust

Flanked by flames or engulfed in darkness?



Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames!https://t.co/ZtpoqMG9Wh pic.twitter.com/5nKrQ4zO1u — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 22, 2023