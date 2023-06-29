The Dark Flames Event in 'Pokémon GO' Features a Branching Questline
The Dark Flames event in 'Pokémon GO' makes you choose between “Dark” and “Fire” questlines. Here’s what you’ll find for both options.
The latest event in Pokémon GO is the Dark Flames Timed Research quest, which runs from now until July 2. Unlike most quests in Pokémon GO, this one features two unique paths — and depending on which you pick, your gameplay experience will be slightly different.
Here’s a look at the Dark Flames event in Pokémon GO to help you decide between the “Dark” and “Fire” paths.
Dark Flames event guide for 'Pokémon GO'.
All players will need to complete the first stage of the Dark Flames Timed Research in Pokémon GO. Once you finish these tasks, you can pick which of the branching paths you’d like to follow.
Here’s a look at Dark Flames Stage 1 tasks, along with their rewards:
- Explore 2km – 10 Poké Balls
- Catch two Fire-type or Dark-type Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls
- Complete all tasks to earn three Rare Candy, five Razz Berries, and 1,000 Stardust.
Once you’ve wrapped up Stage One, you’ll then need to decide if you want to head down the “Dark” or “Fire” path. The tasks for both are very similar, although choosing the “Dark” path will attract Dark-type Pokémon to your incense, while the “Fire” path will attract Fire-type Pokémon. You’ll also need to complete a different Collection Challenge.
Here’s a look at the remaining stages for the "Dark" path of the Dark Flames Timed Research:
Stage 2 (Dark)
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon — 10 Poké Balls
- Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon — 10 Pinap Berries
- Take 25 snapshots of wild Dark-type Pokémon — Carvanha encounter
- Complete all tasks to earn 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 1,500 Stardust
Stage 3 (Dark)
- Purify one Dark-type Shadow Pokémon — 10 Great Balls
- Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon — Sneasel encounter
- Evolve three Dark-type Pokémon — Scraggy encounter
- Complete all tasks to earn 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, and 2,000 Stardust
Stage 4 (Dark)
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon — Three Silver Pinap Berries
- Power up 10 Dark-type Pokémon — 10 Ultra Balls
- Battle in three raids — Houndoom encounter
- Complete all tasks to earn 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, and 2,500 Stardust
Collection Challenge (Dark)
- Catch a Poochyena
- Catch a Carvanha
- Catch a Houndour
- Catch a Stunky
- Catch a Litwick
- Evolve Poochyena into Mightyena
- Evolve Carvanha into Sharpedo
- Evolve Torracat into Incineroar
- Complete all tasks to earn 100 Houndoom Mega Energy, and 5,000 XP
If you choose the "Fire" path, here’s what you’ll need to do instead:
Stage 2 (Fire)
- Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon — 10 Poké Balls
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon — 10 Pinap Berries
- Take 25 snapshots of wild Fire-type Pokémon — Slugma encounter
- Complete all tasks to earn 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 1,500 Stardust
Stage 3 (Fire)
- Purify one Fire-type Shadow Pokémon — 10 Great Balls
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon — Alolan Marowak encounter
- Evolve three Fire-type Pokémon — Darumaka encounter
- Complete all tasks to earn 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, and 2,000 Stardust
Stage 4 (Fire)
- Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon — Three Silver Pinap Berries
- Power up 10 Fire-type Pokémon — 10 Ultra Balls
- Battle in three raids — Houndoom encounter
- Complete all tasks to earn 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, and 2,500 Stardust
Collection Challenge (Fire)
- Catch a Litten
- Catch a Vulpix
- Catch a Houndour
- Catch a Numel
- Catch a Galarian Zigzagoon
- Evolve Vulpix into Ninetales
- Evolve Numel into Camerupt
- Evolve Torracat into Incineroar
- Complete all tasks to earn 100 Houndoom Mega Energy, and 5,000 XP