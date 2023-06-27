Home > Gaming > Pokémon Use This Team to Dominate the 'Pokémon GO' Great League The best 'Pokémon GO' Great League teams offer a combination of solid defense and devastating offense. Here’s a look at which Pokémon you should use. By Jon Bitner Jun. 27 2023, Published 5:24 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

With a limit of just 1,500 CP, the Pokémon GO Great League is a great way for beginners to jump into competitive battles. There are no restrictions beyond this CP limit — so as long as you have Pokémon that fall below this threshold, they can join you on the battlefield. If you want to put together the best Pokémon GO Great League teams, here’s a look at who you’ll want to add to your party.

The best 'Pokémon GO' Great League team.

While there are plenty of unique ways to build your party, the combination of Scrafty, Galarian Stunfisk, and Registeel is one of the best Pokémon GO Great League teams available. These three provide you with a perfect combination of offense and defense, along with a wide variety of skills that allow them to battle most other Pokémon with ease.

Galarian Stunfisk is a particular standout, as they’re resistant to tons of different attack types (Normal, Dragon, Psychic, Bug, Flying, Steel, Fairy, Rock, Poison, and Electric), while only being vulnerable to four types (Fighting, Ground, Fire, and Water). Earthquake, meanwhile, is a devastating move with high DPS. Consider coupling it with Metal Claw for a powerful Steel-type attack.

If you’re not sold on the above combination, here’s a look at the 10 best Pokémon for Great Leagues: Pelipper

Registeel

Dubwool

Medicham

Lanturn

Quagsire

Swampert

Lickitung

Whiscash

Noctowl

How to build the best 'Pokémon GO' Great League team.

There’s really no such thing as the “best” Pokémon GO Great League team. Depending on which Pokémon your opponent brings to the ring, one lineup might be more favorable than another. However, there are a few things you can do to improve your odds of walking away victorious. Here are some tips on how to build the best Pokémon GO Great League team.

Stay as close to the CP limit as possible. This means your attacks will be as strong as possible (in other words, a Pokémon with 1,499 CP will have a better chance at winning than one with 500 CP).

Bring a variety of types into battle. A team consisting of all the same type of Pokémon isn’t a good idea. Having a variety of Pokémon and attack types will allow you to effectively eliminate any Pokémon you’re up against. After all, there’s nothing worse than having all Fire-type Pokémon when up against Blastoise.

Be careful about upgrading your Pokémon. If you’re looking to duke it out in the Great League, you’ll need to make sure your best Pokémon fall within the 1,500 CP limit. Upgrade them too far, and they’ll no longer be eligible.