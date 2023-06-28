Home > Gaming > Pokémon Here’s How to Beat the Coiled and Ready to Strike Encounter in 'Pokémon GO' The Coiled and Ready to Strike encounter in 'Pokémon GO' is fairly predictable, and there are plenty of easy ways to complete the challenge. By Jon Bitner Jun. 28 2023, Published 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

As you fight your way toward Giovanni in Pokémon GO, you’re going to encounter a bunch of Grunts along the way. You never know what sort of Pokémon these Grunts will bring into battle, but the game often gives you hints before starting the encounter. The Coiled and Ready to Strike encounter in Pokémon GO is one such example — and if you know what to expect, emerging victorious is surprisingly easy.

Here's a look at how to beat the Coiled and Ready to Strike encounter in Pokémon GO, including which Pokémon you can expect to face and the best counters for your team.

How to beat the Coiled and Ready to Strike encounter in 'Pokémon GO'.

If you’re about to fight a Grunt that taunts with the “Coiled and Ready to Strike!” verbiage, you’ll be facing off against Poison-type Pokémon. Specifically, you could be facing off against Nidoran, Nidorino, Muk, Weezing, or Zubat.

To counter the Pokémon in the Coiled and Ready to Strike encounter, you’ll want to bring a Psychic-type to the battle. Poison-type Pokémon are weak to Psychic-types, meaning you should be able to make quick work of the battle with Alakazam, Mewtwo, or Gardevoir.

Of course, any Psychic Pokémon will do, as will Ground-type Pokémon. Keep in mind that you might be up against a Zubat, and a Ground-Type might not be ideal in these situations. Because of this, consider Psychic-types your first choice with Ground-types serving as a backup. Here’s a look at some of the best Psychic-types in Pokémon GO for the Coiled and Ready to Strike encounter.

Mewtwo

Alakazam

Gardevoir

Latios

Slowbro

Hoopa

Latias

Metagross

Conversely, you'll want to avoid Grass and Fairy Pokémon, as both of these are weak to Poison-type Pokémon. This means choices like Venusaur, Sceptile, Celebi, Leafeon, and Tangela are poor choices for the encounter. So if you don't have any Psychic monsters, do your best to at least avoid Grass and Fairy monsters.

Rewards for beating the Coiled and Ready to Strike encounter in 'Pokémon GO'.

After you manage to beat the Coiled and Ready to Strike encounter, you’ll be rewarded with 500 Stardust. You’ll also get a chance to catch a Shadow Pokémon, making this an encounter that’s worth the effort.

