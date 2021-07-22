Paxton May Have to Walk in "Different Shoes" Come Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever’By Joshua Lezmi
Jul. 22 2021, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Never Have I Ever.
The cast of Never Have I Ever recently sat down with Variety to discuss the fallout of Season 2, and what they are looking forward to (if a third season is greenlit).
With Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) now in an official relationship — following a little love triangle and a duplicitous dating scheme — they will be left to traverse uncharted territory. So, the question at large is: How will these opposites handle a public romance?
Darren Barnet says it will be “interesting” to see how Paxton “handles being in a relationship.”
Speaking about his character, Paxton said, “It’s gonna be interesting seeing how he handles being in a relationship ... or not. And how he handles doing things very much against the grain in terms of the social expectations, and what people have always expected of Paxton. He’s in very different shoes. I want to see how he walks in them.”
Darren Barnet talks about Paxton's future.
In Season 2, Paxton was forced to become a better student. Following a Devi-catalyzed accident that left a swimming scholarship out of reach, Paxton had to turn to his former flame for some one-on-one tutoring. Speaking about his character's new focus on school and future, Barnet told Collider, "You never know how they’re gonna work the timeline, but Paxton is a junior and he may be a senior in Season 3. So, it’s gonna be interesting to see what he’s deciding to do with his life after high school."
Barnet noted that Paxton will now "be handling having to be more academically inclined," adding that there's a "lot to work with" should a third season make its way to Netflix. And though seeing Devi and Paxton together feels right, there may be a bit too much working against the dynamic duo.
Are Paxton and Devi built to last in 'Never Have I Ever'?
Though Devi and Paxton walk hand-in-hand down the hallway at the end of Season 2, that satisfying ending may be temporary. They both boast strong personalities and individual conflicts that could get in the way of their happiness.
Can the high school heartthrob with a newfound commitment to his education maintain his place in Devi’s heart? Will Devi’s unpredictable nature lead to one fight after another? Or, will external pressures weigh down too heavily on a couple of adolescents (mostly Paxton) committed to “fitting in"?
