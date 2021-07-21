Darren Barnet’s Career Could Skyrocket Thanks to 'Never Have I Ever'

In Never Have I Ever, Darren plays Paxton, the most popular and sought-after guy at school. Outside of the show, he wasn't exactly in high demand prior to snagging the role. But that doesn't mean he was totally out of work.

In 2020, Darren starred in American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules. Yes, we all know American Pie paved the way for lots of direct-to-video spinoffs that weren't exactly up to par with the original. But it's something.