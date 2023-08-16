What Caused 39-Year-Old Darren Kent's Death? Here's What We Know!

Actor Darren Kent, known for his role as a goatherder in Game of Thrones, has died at 39, according to a statement posted on Twitter. “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday," the statement read. "His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend."

Darren’s talent agency, Carey Dodd Associates, who confirmed his passing, didn't provide details about the actor’s cause of death. Naturally, this leaves many of us wondering what could have happened to the young actor and how he could have died. In fact, his unique skin condition has come up in conversations about his death.

What caused Darren Kent’s death? Many fans believe his skin condition had a part to play.

When news broke of Darren Kent’s death, many wondered what could have led to the untimely tragedy. According to the New York Post, Darren died after an extraneous health battle that included bouts of “osteoporosis, arthritis, and an extremely rare skin disorder.” However, Darren’s official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko0mPFUJNK — Carey Dodd Associates (@CareyDoddAssos) August 15, 2023

According to his obituary, Darren died on Aug. 11, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends (via Daily Mail). Raised in Essex, Darren got his first acting gig at Pointin’s Blue Coat after graduating from the Italia Conti Stage School. In 2021, Darren stepped behind the camera to direct the short film, You Know Me, starring Harry McIlroy, Alice Ryan, and David Streames. The movie later won Best Director and Best Short at the monthly London International Film Festival.

Darren Kent was known for his roles in 'Game of Thrones' and 'EastEnders.'

Darren appeared in the Season 4 finale of Game of Thrones as a goatherder who recently lost his child. In the episode, Daenerys Targaryen meets Darren’s character, cradling what appears to be a small child in his arms. He reveals that he's holding his daughter's charred remains, which prompts a tearful response from Dany. However, that wasn't Darren’s first time on screen. Per IMDb, the British actor appeared in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor of Thieves, Blood Drive, and You Know Me.

Darren first rose to prominence in 2008 when he was cast as Jimmy Esseker in Mirrors alongside Kiefer Sutherland and Paula Patton. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed more than $78 million worldwide, which helped springboard Darren’s career. He's also well known for his role as Scott in EastEnders, one of the BBC's most popular series.

Darren joins other fallen stars from ‘Game of Thrones.'

Following Darren’s death, tributes began pouring in for the actor. “Very sad news, he was a genuinely lovely man,” one person tweeted. While another called Darren “an amazing person and outstanding talent.” Darren isn't the only Game of Thrones actor who has died since appearing on the show. The franchise has become one of the most popular shows in HBO history, with its stars also becoming famous faces.

