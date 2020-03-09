We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: getty images

A Look Back at the Roles That Defined Max Von Sydow’s Career

By

Following the news that Max Von Sydow has died, we've been looking back at the many roles that defined his long career in Hollywood. The actor, who was 90 at the time of his death, was known to star in everything from artful meditations on death to some of the biggest franchises on the planet. 

Who did Max Von Sydow play on ‘Game of Thrones’?

A number of great actors passed through Game of Thrones, but Max was among the most legendary. The actor played the Three-Eyed Raven through a number of episodes in the show’s sixth season. He was a mentor to Bran, who had come seeking him out in order to learn more about his abilities to look into the past and future. 