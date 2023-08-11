Home > Viral News > Trending Daughter Pulls Off the Ultimate Prank — Photoshops Her Face Into Every Family Photo This social media user pulled off the ultimate practical joke when she replaced family photos with photoshopped pictures at her parents' house. By Pretty Honore Aug. 11 2023, Published 9:28 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@nothin.but.nelly

There's nothing that will get you out of a funk like a good old-fashioned prank. April Fool’s Day may only come around once a year but practical jokes are the gifts that just keep on giving. If you’re in need of a laugh, you might want to check out this woman, who used Barbie clothes to trick her boyfriend into thinking that he shrunk the laundry.

Article continues below advertisement

If that doesn’t do it for you, maybe TikTok user Nelly's (@nothin.but.nelly) viral practical joke will. Nelly’s mom was minding her own business when she stumbled upon a hidden gem in their house. Weeks earlier, Nelly replaced every picture in their house with one that was the same, but different.

Article continues below advertisement

A daughter photoshopped her face into all of her family photos — no one noticed for a month!

Nelly edited all of the photos hanging on a wall in her parent's house, removing her family’s faces and replacing them with her own. For four weeks, her plan went without a hitch. That changed one morning when her mom finally figured out what Nelly had done.

“After 28 days of me replacing every single picture in my parent’s house with my face, my mom finally noticed,” Nelly started a TikTok video with more than 1.8 million views as of this writing.

Article continues below advertisement

@nothin.but.nelly Replying to @L1ll1th ^ ^ GUYS MY MOM FOUND OUT!! Let me tell you ive never got out of bed so fast in my life 😂😂😂 who knows how long until dad notices… For those of you who dont know the prank: @nelly belly #pranksbynelly ♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song - julie on the internet

She hadn’t even gotten out of bed yet when she heard her mom yell, "What the hell?" “And I knew she found out,” the TikToker continued. “And let me tell you her reaction was everything I wanted it to be.”

Article continues below advertisement

Since the prank went viral, folks have flooded the comment section with their applause. Not only did Nelly pull the prank off, but she gave us all a few giggles in the process. “This deserves so much more attention [because] it’s gold,” a user named Delaney wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person added: “Dad isn’t going to notice unless someone [else] points it out. My wife had Justin Timberlake twice in our photos for years.” And it turns out, that TikToker’s comment was spot on.

Here’s how Nelly’s dad reacted when he finally found out about the picture prank.

Nelly's mom could hardly stand to keep the prank a secret, so days later, they let her dad in on the joke. She documented the big reveal in a follow-up video.

Article continues below advertisement

@nothin.but.nelly Replying to @sleepydumbdude im so sad that the prank is over ): i dont think he would have ever noticed!!! But now i got to figure out what to do next!! Any ideas?? #pranksbynelly ♬ nintendo wii (mii channel) song - julie on the internet

“Breaking news my dad is now officially in the loop on my summer prank,” Nelly reveals. “My mom was getting impatient and didn't want to have to keep a secret from the rest of the family so I caved and we finally told him."

Article continues below advertisement

It took a while for Dad to catch on, but he eventually got the picture … at least we think he did! “You're hilarious Nellie,” he responded. “I'm still honestly not sure if he actually understood what my prank was,” Nelly said with a laugh.