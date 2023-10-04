Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “His Life Flashed Before Him” — Daughter Finds a Way to Get Her Dad to Wear a Seatbelt A woman grew tired of her father not listening to her advice to wear a seatbelt and took matters into her own hands. Keep reading for the full story! By Elizabeth Randolph Oct. 4 2023, Published 11:13 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@itsmebreeski

One of the most mind-blowing realizations about growing up is that your parents don’t always know what’s best. On social media apps like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, you’ll find plenty of content from adults, mostly in their 20s and 30s, frustrated by having to now “raise” their parents after years of it being the other way around.

Raising your parents can range from various things, including making their doctor appointments (my, how the tables have turned), monitoring their prescription medicines, and ensuring they don’t talk to strangers online. It can also look like reminding them of simple yet life-changing driving etiquette, such as wearing a seatbelt. In September 2023, one daughter stopped at nothing to convince her father he needed to start buckling up. Let’s just say the father might think twice about his safety preferences the next time he lets his child take the wheel.

A daughter dramatically hit the brakes on her car to teach her dad to wear a seatbelt.

As previously mentioned, raising your parents isn’t for the weak. Because they’re the OG adults in the situation, many parents struggle to listen to their children, even when they know they only have their best interests in mind.

One father became the prime example of a hard-headed older parent when his daughter exposed him on TikTok. On Sept. 30, 2023, a TikToker named Bri (@itsmebreeski) posted a video of her and her dad driving in her car. While driving, Bri tells her dad to “put your seatbelt on.” Bri’s father declines, stating, “I don’t do seatbelts.” Oh. OK. Bet?

Bri drops the conversation for a moment and continues making small talk with her dad in the car. However, her father’s negligence still bothers her, as she pleads with him to put his seatbelt on. “Father, please!” Bri says during the car ride.

Once again, Bri’s dad refuses to change his mind, telling his daughter, “Look mane, I don’t wear seatbelts; you got me f------ up.” Following his comment, Bri decided she needed to take matters into her own hands.

Immediately after listening to her father, Bri hit the brakes extremely hard in the middle of the road. The brake caused her dad to jump out of his seat and hit his face on the front window. The slam made Bri giggle, and her father, fighting back his own laughs, said, “You really got me f------ up,” though neither of them could contain themselves by the end of the video.

Many of Bri’s TikTok viewers applauded her for getting her dad together publicly.

After watching Bri’s TikTok, it felt like the content creator hit those brakes for adult children of headstrong parents. There have been so many times parents have deserved a wake-up call, and Bri did just that in a way that wouldn’t cause any significant harm to her father.

Underneath Bri’s video, which received over 1 million views, several TikToker raved at how she plotted her hilarious lesson to her father and felt he deserved the forceful push into reality.

“We need this in slow motion 😂😂,” one user stated. “Perfect example of “I can show you better than I can tell you” 🤣🤣,” another said, cracking themselves up. “Now, THIS is a realistic ad for seat belts!😭😭,” shared a third commenter.