Years Before Her Death, Diddy Invited a Then 13-Year-Old Daveigh Chase to "After Party" "What grown man act like this towards a young teenager?" By Anna Quintana Published June 18 2026, 7:47 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It was announced on June 17, 2026, that former child actress Daveigh Chase died at the age of 35. Daveigh, best known for her work in movies such as The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, died from meningitis and an infection in her blood, per TMZ. Shortly before her death, she was admitted to the hospital for severe malnutrition.

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In the last decade of her life, Daveigh struggled with addiction and homelessness. However, just a few years ago, Daveigh's name resurfaced amid the controversy surrounding Diddy. Daveigh appeared at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards with the disgraced music mogul and Ashton Kutcher, but it was what Diddy said to the then 13-year-old that had people talking.

Source: MEGA

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Diddy invited Daveigh Chase to "after party" in resurfaced video from 2003.

At the time, Daveigh was barely a teenager when she won an award at the MTV Movie Awards, which was presented to her by Diddy and That 70s Show star Ashton Kutcher. On stage, Diddy and Ashton can be seen reassuring Daveigh, who was extremely nervous.

But backstage, Diddy took the opportunity to invite Daveigh to an "after party," prompting many to believe he had ulterior motives. "Coming to the after party lil mama?" Diddy says in the clip that went viral in 2024. Diddy laughed the question off to make it look like a joke, but viewers had other theories.

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Footage of Diddy inviting 13 year old actress Daveigh Chase to an after party. pic.twitter.com/ZxNyWv2uPL — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 22, 2024

"Diddy did so many atrocities in front of his friends but they never publicly called him out or involved the feds," one person wrote before another added, "What grown man act like this towards a young teenager...he sick and right where he needs to be." A third chimed in, "That 'yeah' sounded devilish as hell."

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Daveigh Chase was living on skid row before her death in June 2026.

Daveigh never commented on the video, and sadly, before her death, she was reportedly living on Skid Row in Los Angeles. The New York Post shared a video from 2025 that allegedly shows "a very thin Chase, barely conscious on the floor of what looked like a tent or trailer."

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase in 2011.

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Daveigh's manager John Ryan, told the outlet that he and Daveigh's stepsister Gaia Brown had been working to track her down and get her help over the past year. “We were so close to finding her," he told The Post, "Daveigh was the sweetest and brightest light in Hollywood. I can’t believe this is real. Her legacy and work will live on forever."