If You Aren't Familiar With David Dobrik's Parents, You're Not Alone

You would think that given how famous David is, information about his family would be readily accessible. However, that is not exactly the case in terms of his parents. Dávid Julián Dobrík was born in Slovakia on July 23, 1996, per Wikipedia. His father, Pavo Dobrik, is a photographer, according to Wiki. His mother's name has actually never been revealed to fans, as she has only ever been referred to as "Mrs. Dobrik" on the few occasions that she has been mentioned in his videos.