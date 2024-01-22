Home > Entertainment 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor David Gail Is Dead at 58, but Was He Married? Fans of the cult TV show 'Beverly Hills, 90210' are in mourning following news that actor David Gail has died. Was the actor married? By Joseph Allen Jan. 22 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Thanks to its cult status for the generation that was young while it was on the air, Beverly Hills, 90210 has had a long afterlife in the decades since the show went off the air. David Gail, who played Stuart Carson on the show, continued to work in the decades after 90210, but for the show's fans, that role defined his career.

Following the news that David died at the age of 58 on Jan. 21, 2024, many are looking back on his life to fill in some key details, including whether he was married. Here's what we know about David's marital status following the news of his death.



Was David Gail married?

Although he starred in more than 200 episodes of the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles after leaving 90210, David lived a relatively private life, and his marital status is unknown. His sister Katie Colmenares was the one to first share the news of his death, and she didn't mention whether he was married. In her post, though, she did describe him as her "best friend" and a loyal "wingman."

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone [with] me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another," she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the two of them embracing.

Did David Gail have any kids?

Although plenty of people offered Katie condolences, and some even shared stories of when they had worked with David, few offered any details about his personal life, which is why it's unclear whether the actor had any children. David managed to keep his family life walled up from his public roles, and had largely receded from acting in recent years, taking on his last role in 2008.

What was David Gail's cause of death?

No cause of death was disclosed in Katie's Instagram post, which has instead left many to speculate about exactly what happened to him. It's unclear whether she'll reveal more details about what happened to him in the future, or whether we'll never know exactly what his cause of death was.

