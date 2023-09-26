Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships David McCallum Was Married for 56 Years Before His Tragic Death David McCallum was married to his wife, Katherine Carpenter, for 56 years before his untimely death. Who was Katherine and did they have children? By Jamie Lerner Sep. 26 2023, Updated 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Actor David McCallum died on Sept. 25, 2023, at 90 years old.

He was married to his second wife, Katherine Carpenter, for 56 years.

David was a talented actor known for iconic roles, but he was also a family man.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s always a sad day when Hollywood loses a shining star, and on Sept. 25, 2023, we had one of those days. Actor David McCallum passed away at 90 years old, leaving behind his wife and children. And although he lived a long life, friends and fans are still mourning his death. According to reports, David’s wife, Katherine Carpenter, was by his side at the time of his death.

Known for his iconic roles in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and NCIS, David was both a talented actor and a family man. But throughout his life, David had a storied romance and family and like any Hollywood family, he had his fair share of scandals. So as we mourn this loss, we examine his marriages, children, and of course, his cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

David McCallum was married to his second wife, Katherine Carpenter, at his time of death.

David McCallum's love life was no less remarkable than his acting career. He was married to Katherine Carpenter, a fellow actor, for an astonishing 56 years. But before he met Katherine, he married fellow actor Jill Ireland, whom he met on the set of Hell Drivers. As they befriended Charles Bronson, Jill and Charles began an affair. Although Jill and David got divorced, he counts this as a blessing since he married the love of his life, Katherine.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Katherine was a model and actor who David often called “more talented” than him. “Fortunately I married a young lady who was more talented than I was and so we shared the burden together and we’ve had a very successful relationship. In fact, we’ve been married for 55 years,” he told Radio Times in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

David had five children between his two marriages.

In his first marriage to Jill, the couple had three children together. Two of them, Paul and Valentine, have gone on to their own careers in the arts. Paul McCallum was an actor known for Assassination, although he has been off the film map since 1987. Val is a musician and guitarist who has toured with Jackson Browne and Sheryl Crowe, although he also writes and produces his own music.

Sadly, however, David and Jill’s third child, Jason, passed away in late 1989 due to a drug overdose. David and Jill adopted Jason at a young age, and although he later developed a drug habit, he was in recovery before he overdosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

After his marriage to Jill, David and Katherine had two kids of their own: Peter and Sophie. Very little is known about what Peter and Sophie are up to today, although it's believed they were also by their father’s side at the time of his death. When he died, David was a grandfather to eight grandchildren: Julia McCallum, Luca de Sanctis, Iain de Sanctis, Stella McCallum, Gavin McCallum, George McCallum, Alessandro de Sanctis, and Whit McCallum.

Article continues below advertisement

David McCallum reportedly died of “natural causes.”

According to a statement released by CBS, David died of natural causes on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at New York Presbyterian Hospital. "David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world,” the statement said. “He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.”

RIP DAVID MCCALLUM



THE GREAT ESCAPE (1963)



pic.twitter.com/Osp4QM3EGl — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) September 25, 2023