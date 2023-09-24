Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Has Passed Away — What's His Cause of Death?

The Gist: Nic Kerdiles died on Saturday morning in Nashville.

He was formerly engaged to Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley.

Fans are wondering how he died.

The hockey community is mourning former NHL player Nic Kerdiles, who died suddenly in Nashville on September 23, 2023. The 29-year-old had been leading a relatively quiet life since retiring from hockey in 2019 and ending an engagement to Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley.

We have all the details of his personal and private life and death below — including how Savannah is doing in the wake of the loss of her former fiancé.

What was Nic Kerdiles's official cause of death?

The former professional athlete died as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. It was reported at 3:30 a.m. CST that he had driven through a stop sign, and into the drivers side of a BMW.

The driver of the BMW stopped immediately after the collision, and there were no signs of impairment on behalf of either party. Tragically, he passed away shortly after it occurred at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Presciently, before his death, Nic posted a photo of himself driving his Indian motor bike on the streets of Nashville on his Instagram Story. The caption on the video was simply, "night rider."

Nic Kerdiles' ex-fiancé Savannah Chrisley is mourning his death.

Nic is primarily known for being Savannah's former fiancé, who was featured on Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley from 2018-2019. The two became engaged on December 24, 2018, but Savannah called off the engagement in 2019.

Savannah is currently one of the people mourning the loss of Nic, and posted a social media tribute to her former flame after news of his death got out to the public. "I'm still hoping you respond to my text...," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today... I miss you and I love you... I’ll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... Please send me a sign that you’re OK...," she continued.

Savannah's brother, Grayson Chrisley also responded to the news via Instagram, writing, "Ain't no way, please tell it ain't real... I love you man forever and always." The Anaheim Ducks posted a tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning... Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."