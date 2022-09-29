Viewers Are Not Too Thrilled About 'Growing up Chrisley' Having a Narrator

Meet Traci Stumpf, an American television host and actress. She's best known for hosting the 2016 MTV Millennial Awards (commonly referred to as MIAW) alongside Fall Out Boy’s lead bassist Pete Wentz.

Since 2016, Traci has been the host of MTV's Game Changer, a show that offers one superfan the "chance of a lifetime by putting them through a series of challenges all to get a chance to meet their favorite musician," according to the official synopsis.