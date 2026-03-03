Inside Houston Texans Running Back David Montgomery's Impressive Net Worth David Montgomery was nicknamed "Knuckles" and the "Frankenstein" of football. By Chrissy Bobic Updated March 3 2026, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@reallyunderstandme

If there's one sport that has some seriously highly paid athletes, it has got to be the NFL. And even for younger players like David Montgomery, it's hard to ignore how impressive players' net worths are. It quite literally plays to be a good player, and David's net worth proves that just as much as more seasoned athletes' net worths do.

David played football all through high school and went on to play in college, too, as most NFL stars tend to do. In fact, he was recruited by multiple universities before he made his pick. And, just a few years into his college career, he made it into the NFL. Now, David's net worth and reported earnings speak to his talent on the field.

David Montgomery's reported net worth is impressive.

According to Salary Sport, David's estimated net worth is around $24 million. Most of that is thanks to his contracts over the years and his talent as a running back on the field. In 2023, David reportedly received a signing bonus of $4.5 million with the Detroit Lions. Years before that, when he was with the Chicago Bears, per Salary Sport, David received multiple performance bonuses in the six figures.

David has been open about having a difficult childhood despite his single mother's best efforts. In fact, he credits her for her strength and for getting him and his siblings through difficult times. In 2025, he told Fox Sports that his mom is a "soldier" and he commends her for her hard work.

"She worked double, triple shifts sometimes, but it was just never enough," David shared. "There were nights where we didn't eat. There were times where the heat and stuff went off. We just turned the oven on as hot as we could. Sometimes, my brothers and I would take baths where we would be out of heat and we would just boil the water."

David Montgomery made headlines for an NFL trade in the middle of his Detroit Lions contract.

While still under contract with the Detroit Lions in 2026, David was traded to the Houston Texans as a running back. Despite the sudden shift in the team David will now represent on the field, he shared a statement on Instagram to let Detroit know how much he appreciates having played for the Lions and how he plans to "carry a piece of Detroit" with him.

