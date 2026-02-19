NFL Star Turned College Coach — What Michael Vick Is Worth Now He's still a millionaire. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 19 2026, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

For many, the last memory they have of former NFL player Michael Vick is him being suspended indefinitely in August 2007 from the league over his ties to a dogfighting ring. He was later sentenced for his crimes, and after serving 18 months behind bars, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated him in July 2009, per an NFL press release. That decision allowed him to return to playing, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in August 2009 and spending five seasons with the team.

Article continues below advertisement

He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in February 2017. But his football career still wasn’t over; in fact, it was far from it. Here’s a look at where Vick went after the NFL and how much he’s earned from it all.

What is Michael Vick's net worth?

Source: Mega

Michael Vick’s net worth currently stands at $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, which isn’t bad all things considered. You see, Vick entered the league in 2001 as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2005, he signed one of the most lucrative NFL contracts at the time, a 10-year, $130 million deal that put him ahead of many other players in terms of salary, per the official NFL website.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Dwayne Vick Former NFL player, College football head coach Net worth: $4 million Michael Vick is widely known for his time playing in the NFL. He played for the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. After retiring, he went on to serve as an NFL studio analyst for Fox Sports until 2025. He later left the role to serve as head coach of Norfolk State University’s college football team. Birthdate: June 26, 1980 Birthplace: Newport News, Va. Education: Virginia Tech Spouse: Kijafa Vick Kids: 3 kids (Jada, London, and Michael Vick Jr.) with Kijafa, 1 child (Mitez) from a previous relationship

But after his arrest and legal fees, Vick ended up spending a large portion of his earnings, which later caused him to file for bankruptcy, the league shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, that wasn’t the end of the road for Vick. He returned to the league in 2009 after serving time in jail for his dogfighting ring ties, with the Eagles willing to take a risk by adding him to their roster. According to NPR, he signed a two-year deal, earning $1.6 million his first year and $5.2 million his second year. So, as the outlet put it, it was a “fairly low risk.”

Article continues below advertisement

But apparently, it was a good one because in 2011, Vick landed another contract with the Eagles, this time a six-year, $100 million deal, including a $36 million guarantee. However, due to his performance, that contract was later restructured in 2013, and he eventually left the team to play for the New York Jets. He then finished out his career with the Steelers, signing a one-year, $970,000 contract, per Spotrac.

From there, Vick stepped away from playing in the league, landing a gig as an NFL studio analyst in August 2017 for Fox Sports. He served in that role up until 2025, and then went on to accept the role as head coach for Norfolk State University’s football team, an HBCU located in his hometown. So when you consider everything he’s been through, Vick’s net worth seems pretty solid right now.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Vick details his time as head coach in the BET docuseries ‘The Coach Vick Experience.’

Vick taking on the role as head coach of Norfolk State University was a big deal because, well, he had never coached before. Since it was all so new, he shared that his wife told him to document everything, something he admitted during an interview on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast hosted by Carmelo Anthony. And it’s a good thing he did, because that footage is what helped produce the BET docuseries The Coach Vick Experience, which premiered on Feb. 4, 2026.