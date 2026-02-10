Stefon Diggs Faced Several Assault Charges in December 2025 — Here’s Why The NFL player denies the allegations regarding his case. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 10 2026, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Though his skills on the football field are undeniable, lately, when New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs's name comes up, his personal life is typically the main topic. The NFL star's love life has kept him in the news, from his relationship with Cardi B, with whom he shares a son, to the reported six other baby mamas he acquired in 2025. Stefon reportedly fathered six children with six different women, including a widely publicized 2025 "baby boom," during which he welcomed four more children.

In addition to how he spends his time in the bedroom, he's also been in several legal disputes, including a December 2025 incident that could affect his career. But why was Stefon arrested? Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

Why was Stefon Diggs arrested?

In December 2025, Stefon was arrested for a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault. According to ESPN, the athlete was allegedly involved in an incident with a woman who had allegedly been hired as his personal chef.

In her police report from Dec. 16, the woman claimed he came into unlocked bedroom and allegedly smacked her across the face after they had discussed money owed to her. According to police, she said she attempted to push Diggs away when he allegedly tried to choke her with his elbow around her neck and later threw her on to the bed and said "lies" when she said she had not been paid.

The woman further claimed that, after the alleged assault, she left her position and the residence to stay with a friend. When the woman returned Dec. 9 to retrieve her property, Stefon referred her to his assistant, who told the woman she had to sign a nondisclosure agreement before she would be paid. She did not sign it, per the report.

Although he faced charges, Stefon wasn't arrested and was only charged for the alleged crimes. The chef also claimed she didn't want to file charges against him before ultimately doing so on Dec. 22.

BREAKING: New details in allegations against Patriots WR Stefon Diggs. He is accused hitting and choking a woman who was allegedly working as a private chef for him.



According to newly released court docs, the woman was asking for money owed to her, which “enraged” Diggs.



Text… pic.twitter.com/9CMfLvLyK9 — Aaron Parseghian WBZ (@AaronParseghian) December 30, 2025

What has Stefon Diggs said about his charges?

Stefon and his legal team addressed the allegations the woman made against him soon after they went public. According to a statement from the athlete's attorney, David Meier, the allegations were "unsubstantiated."

"Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations," the statement read. "They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur," Meier said. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law."

Stefon's team, the Patriots, also released a statement regarding his case. The statement read that the NFL was aware of the allegations and were still on his side.