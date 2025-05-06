Rumors Are Circling ‘Port Protection’ Residents David Squibb and Kris Jackson Online "David's 'darlin' Kris Jackson is in PP, she did not leave." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 6 2025, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @National Geographic

On the northwestern edge of the Gulf of Alaska near British Columbia lies Prince of Wales Island. This secluded community is home to the type of climate and living conditions many would find undesirable. However, there are residents there who call it home.

National Geographic's Port Protection documents the daily lives of residents living in this remote part of the world. David Squibb is one of a handful of folks who call the area home.

David Squibb has lived in Port Protection for quite some time.

For 17 years, Squibb has made a life for himself in the isolated community and says that his decision to be featured on the show named after the settlement is one of the "best" he's ever made in his life. As far as finances go, it's difficult to determine what the show's cast members make. The Legit reports that cast members of the series can earn anywhere up to $4,500 per episode of the series.

As of December 2023, it's been reported that Squibb lives in Baker Point, Alaska, alongside his life partner, Kristina Jackson. Life Below Zero and Port Protection fans may recall Kris as one of "the women ... cutting down trees" in a 2024 episode of P.P..

Facebook and Reddit posts also highlight the tender relationship Squibb and Kris share, highlighting how the frontiersmen refer to each other as "Darlin'." Furthermore, fans of the program seemed to enjoy how the two worked together to gather firewood to keep themselves warm during the winter months.

One user on Facebook commented that they were thoroughly impressed with Kris's work ethic, specifically her willingness to get down in the trenches to ensure they had what they needed to survive the cold.

"He [Squibb] and his wife [Kris] were both on the last show this week! I don’t know who is the hardest worker him or her! She is definitely not afraid to do anything or get her hands dirty! She was pulling big logs of the beach with a little metal boat with a 40 hp motor. I thought that boat was going to go down, but she got the job done, with flying colors!"

Although the aforementioned user referred to Squibb and Jackson as being married, another person on the application stated that they weren't husband and wife. In the same comment thread, fans of the show debated as to whether or not the two were still together in Port Protection.

One commenter stated that Kris ended up leaving the area but that Squibb stayed behind in P.P. However, others stated that this was a case of "fake news" and the two of them still reside in the Alaskan settlement together.

Furthermore, there has been speculation online as to the "disappearance" of Kris Jackson, one that purportedly has left "behind a trail of unanswered questions and speculation." The aforementioned blog post appears to contain unsubstantiated rumors, including conjectures involving possible "foul play."

Furthermore, the same write-up refers to Kristina Jackson as "Cindy Squibb" and mentions that she is his wife, which is something numerous viewers of the series in other forums have said is not the case. This blog also refers to Squibb's partner as his wife, however, it doesn't even provide a name for the Port Protection resident.

It does state that she and Squibb met while living off the land in the Alaskan wilderness, and that the two both "hunt and fish to sustain themselves." As for life in Port Protection, Realtor.com paints a picture that is a bit different from the rough and tumble outlook portrayed on TV.

In a 2016 article, the website spoke with longtime resident Gregg Dockweiler, who did state that while the area's inclement weather can turn on a dime, there are creature comforts residents can enjoy, such as internet access and even Amazon delivery service.