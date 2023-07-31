Home > Gaming Here’s What Happens When You Deactivate All the Wet Floor Bots in 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' If you deactivate all the wet floor bots in 'FNAF,' you’ll gain access to a secret area in the 'Ruin' DLC. Here’s what you need to know. By Jon Bitner Jul. 31 2023, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Steel Wool Studios via YouTube

The Ruin DLC for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is now available, and players are already discovering secrets hidden throughout the unsettling expansion. One of the most intriguing secrets revolves around the wet floor bots, which can be found in numerous locations. But what happens if you deactivate all the wet floor bots in FNAF? Is it something beneficial, or should you keep them activated at all costs? Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the mysterious robots.

Article continues below advertisement

What happens if you deactivate all the wet floor bots in 'FNAF'?

If you deactivate all the wet floor bots in the Ruins DLC for FNAF, you’ll unlock a secret area in Bonnie Bowl where you’ll find Glamrock Bonnie. There are more than a dozen wet floor bots (also known as Caution Bots) throughout the Ruin DLC, so keep your eyes peeled as you make your way through its unnerving levels.

Article continues below advertisement

To deactivate a wet floor bot in FNAF, you’ll need to don your Security Mask. Once that’s done, you can simply interact with the robots to turn them off. After deactivating all of them, a multicolored wall in the bowling alley will open, revealing a secret room.

In this room you’ll find the robotic corpse of Bonnie with two glowing eyes. Surrounding the decaying robot are a handful of Caution Bots. If you deactivate these, you’ll be treated to a startling “hacking sequence,” which culminates with Bonnie’s eyes turning off. Some players see this a way to finally lay the character to rest, although it’s yet to be determine what its real meaning is.

Article continues below advertisement

Remember — to access this area, you’ll first need to disable all the Caution Bots found throughout the Ruin DLC. Here’s a look at how many Caution Bots are in each chapter to help you complete the task: Chapter One: 4 Caution Bots

Chapter Two: 5 Caution Bots

Chapter Three: 4 Caution Bots

Chapter Four: 3 Caution Bots

Chapter Five: 4 Caution Bots

Chapter Six: 3 Caution Bots

Chapter Seven: 5 Caution Bots

Article continues below advertisement

The only way to deactivate Caution Bots is by putting on your Security Mask. If you’re playing on PC, this is done by pressing R. With your mask on, you’ll then be able to walk up to the Caution Bots and interact with them by pressing and holding E. You’ll usually get some unsettling audio and graphical effects during the disabling process, but make sure you stick with it until the end to fully disable the robot. If you don’t complete the process, you’ll need to start from the beginning.