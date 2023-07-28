Home > Gaming > Fortnite Looking for Bender in 'Fortnite'? You’ll Need to Venture Into Mega City to Find Him Bender can be found lingering around Mega City in 'Fortnite.' Here’s exactly where you need to look if you want to find this 'Futurama' NPC. By Jon Bitner Jul. 28 2023, Published 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games via YouTube

The latest Fortnite collaboration has brought several iconic Futurama characters to the island, with the big draw being three new skins in the Item Shop. However, if you don't want to drop V-Bucks, all players can join in on the fun by chatting with Bender — who can now be found near Mega City. But where exactly is Bender in Fortnite? And does he roam around the map between matches? Here’s where to find Bender in Fortnite, along with a few details about what he has to offer.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Bender in 'Fortnite'?

Bender can be found at the pier in Mega City in Fortnite. The pier is located in the southern portion of the city and can be easily spotted while in the air. Just look for the large rectangular shape that sticks out into a body of water, and you’ll have found Bender’s hangout.

Article continues below advertisement

Mega City has been heavily featured in Fortnite over the past few months, but if you’re having trouble finding it, the city is in the eastern portion of the island just north of Steamy Springs and Kenjutsu Crossing. It’s typically a popular drop location, so be sure you come prepared for a fight if you’re trying to track down Bender.

If you plan your drop properly, you can interact with Bender before anyone else, then make a grand escape by snagging a vehicle in Mega City. If that sounds a bit too daring, consider dropping into the hills surrounding Mega City, loading up on weapons and shields, then heading over once you’re properly equipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, this is Bender’s only location. He won’t bounce around to different spots between matches, so you’ll always be able to find him hanging out down by the pier in Mega City.

Article continues below advertisement

What can you buy from Bender in 'Fortnite'?

Once you’ve found Bender in Mega City, you can interact with him to buy Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun for 600 Gold. That’s a bit steep, but the weapon comes with unlimited ammo (though it’ll overheat with prolonged use) and is a deadly firearm in the right hands.

Article continues below advertisement

Your better option might be recruiting Bender to follow you around as a companion, which only costs 200 Gold. Whichever option you choose, you’ll want to finish your interaction quickly — the Mega City pier is completely exposed to nearby enemies, and lingering around too long is a recipe for disaster.

How to get the Bender Skin in 'Fortnite.'